Ogbv Acts May Trigger Depression, Suicidal Tendencies –Egbim

Jecinta Egbim is an Nguvu Change Leader, Educationist, Mental Health Advocate and Counselor. She is the founder of the Adolescents Safe Haven Club, a mental health club in secondary schools and Primary Healthcare centres. She recently launched the Online Gender-Based Violence campaign. Egbim spoke with ISIOMA MADIKE on issues concerning OGBV, cyber stalking, online grooming, and gender-based hate speech among others. Excerpts:

What is Online Gender-Based Violence (OGBV) and how can one deal with it?

Online Gender Based Violence is any technology assisted violence against a person’s gender highly influenced by prejudice. As a targeted individual, your first line of action is to document evidence of the violence against you, report the perpetrators, block their access to you and then you start seeking support via legal aid, counseling and community support from friends and family. Women and girls are most affected.

What are its types and forms?

There are different forms of OGBV, it moves from what can be perceived as subtle like cyber stalking to transmogrification, online grooming, gender-based hate speech, cat fishing or identity theft, sextortion, online harassment and a lot more.

In what ways do you think schools and communities can use programmes to educate young people on digital etiquette and online safety?

Schools can add digital etiquette training to their technology related subjects like data processing and computer studies. Things like gender equality and language could also be incorporated into social studies or civic education, such improvements in school curriculum makes provision for the transition of era we’re preparing students to adjust fully into. Some training on analytical thinking and self-awareness could be led by guest experts for student capacity building. Communities can explore collaborations from NGOs and schools as they galvanise sup- port towards legislative and judicial influence from the government. Community leaders can also champion community-led campaigns for both awareness and protection of victims of OGBV.

Are there economic impacts of OGBV on Nigeria’s economy?

Yes, there are. For example, the social withdrawal, depression and trauma induced suicid- al tendency can lead to reduced productivity and in some instances, termination from employment or losses in business. It can also result in out-of-pocket spending for victims to receive psychological support.

What about the psychological and emotional toll on victims?

It can culminate in stress, trauma, and depression, sleep disorders and create a sense of fear and anxiety leading to social withdrawal or isolation. In some extreme cases, it can lead to death by suicide.

Are there laws in Nigeria to protect against OGBV?

Yes, there are. We have the Cybercrimes (Prohibition and Protection) act, the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act. However more needs to be done in the specificity of OGBV, capacity building of law enforcement agencies to properly respond to reports, increased awareness and education of these provisions of the law and the seamlessness of the judicial process.

What is the importance of self-awareness and empowerment in navigating digital spaces safely?

Self-awareness helps us build emotional intelligence in terms of other people’s emotions and how the information we are constantly exposed to influences our thoughts and opinions. It also helps us subject our biases and its impact to higher scrutiny thereby cultivating self-control in digital spaces. Empowerment exposes us to knowledge on digital etiquette, laws protecting vulnerable people from these crimes and tools available for holding perpetrators accountable.

How can policymakers create and enforce stricter laws against OGBV?

By creating very specific laws that highlight all forms of OGBV and prioritise digital safety for all citizens across the social class. This way, law enforcement agencies and actors in the judicial system will acknowledge the crime for what it is and make justice seeking for victims seamless.

