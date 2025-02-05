Ogbulafor Joins APC As Ruling Party Gets Stronger In Abia

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) gets stronger in Abia State, as Prince Chidi Ogbulafor, a grassroots political stalwart and former Transition Committee Chairman in Umuahia South Local Government Area, joins the party.

New Telegraph reports that Ogbulafor, a younger brother of a former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), the late Prince Vincent Ogbulafor, is a political stalwart in Umuahia axis of the state and joined APC with some of his allies.

Addressing supporters and party members at his Ahia-Ukwu Ward-1, Umuahia South, Ogbulafor declared that although he is officially joining the APC, he is not new to the broom symbol of the party, as he had contested the election under the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

Ogbulafor said that after watching the progress being made in the South-East through the APC in so many areas, he joined and became part of it by contributing in whatever capacity he is needed to continue to drive the success recorded to a greater height.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for signing the bill establishing the South-East Development Commission (SEDC), which he said is an obvious commitment to addressing the zone’s peculiar needs.

Ogbulafor further lauded the financial allocations to state governments under the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC), emphasizing that no previous administration had provided such financial support to states.

The former LG boss pledged to use his strong grassroots background to mobilize massive support for APC in his ward and beyond, assuring that he will contribute to the party’s growth and development in the Southeast geopolitical Zone.

The APC Chairman in Ahia-Ukwu Ward-1, Okezie Onuoha, who officially presented Ogbulafor to the party leaders, confirmed that he had fulfilled all requirements for membership, and further described the new member as “a big fish” that will use his membership to boost the party’s strength.

Uche Onyemachi, APC chairman in Umuahia South Local Government Area, hailed the coming of Ogbulafor into APC, calling it a major milestone for the party in the local government area.

“I’ve always been receiving invitations from the state on the declaration of newcomers in other LGAs, but none has happened in Umuahia South until today.

“As the Ward 1 chairman described him, we’ve gotten a ‘big fish, a big catch.’ He’s a prominent politician known throughout Abia State.”

New Telegraph reports that the Chairman of APC stakeholders in Abia State, Engr. Chris Okpechi officially handed Ogbulafor the party’s symbol, the broom and his membership card to mark his formal integration into the party.

