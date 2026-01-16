Ogbuku’s Deft Touches, Silent Revolution At NDDC

Background

There is a silent revolution that is ongoing at the Niger Delta Devel- opment Commission (NDDC) under the leadership of Dr Samuel Ogbuku, its Managing Director. The NDDC is wearing a new and enviable look that is far from controversies, scandals and the label of an underperforming interventionist agency.

In the past, some observers had reasons to dismiss the NDDC when mentioned as an agency that genuinely has the intention of lifting the Niger Delta. This was due to unmet expectations despite the yearly allocations released for its development objectives.

While the federal and state governments benefited from the proceeds of oil, then President Olusegun Obasanjo, who established the NDDC, wanted the oil producing states to equally benefit from their God-given resources.

But for more than two decades after the establishment of the NDDC, what really reigned were the clashes of interest by stakeholders who abandoned or deviated from the NDDC masterplan for Niger Delta region development.

Obasanjo established the NDDC in the year 2000 to speed up sustainable development in the Niger Delta. It comprises of the six states in the Niger Delta region, as well as Imo, Abia and Ondo states.

Heeding cries of marginalisation

But for many years, some political actors saw it as a place to pursue their own personal interests instead of aligning with Obasanjo’s vision. The former President simply wanted oil bearing communities that had long cried out over perceived marginalisation or neglect due to the absence of meaningful developments for decades to also benefit from their God-given resources.

The actions of some of these political actors forced some observers to conclude that the NDDC is a “farm” where political actors go to harvest without sowing any seed in the first instance.

Some of them even cited the protest march at the Commission ‘s old headquarters along Aba Road by mostly dissatisfied and angry youths as proof of non performance

…turning a new leaf

But those who once held this position are beginning to have a rethink. In recent times, the achievements of the NDDC have led to questions like: what is really happening at the NDDC? What is Ogbuku doing differently? What is really driving the push for excellence? Can it be sustained?

Informed NDDC sources say that it is not just the energy that Ogbuku brings or his approach to leadership; but it is also about the embrace of innovation, the training and retraining of staff, their dedication and the overwhelming determination by the management team and staff to deliver development to the region.

Then, there is the digitalisation of NDDC’s operations, as well as the implementation of a more practical and pragmatic approach to human capital development. There is also the hunger to tame youth restiveness and the pursuit of greater and more impactful presence of the agency in rural communities.

…focus on development

The moment Ogbuku assumed office, he made it very clear that the NDDC should play a key role in the Niger Delta and worked from a blueprint that both the NDDC and its development partners use as a guide for project execution and delivery.

Those who know Ogbuku very well say he wants to restore the faith of Niger Deltans who once believed in the transformational ability of the NDDC. He sees quality delivery of projects by contractors and other development partners as one of the ways to restore that faith.

A management consultant, who is conversant with the internal workings of the NDDC, said that the management of the NDDC improved since the MD assumed office.

He also noted that the current members on the board are more focused on the vision and execution of Ogbuku’s model of development.

“In the past, politics and the clashes of interest affected the performance of the NDDC. Some stakeholders have their own definition of service delivery, accountability and the development of the Niger Delta,” he said. ‘‘Currently, the NDDC is steadily manifesting why it was established.

There is a competent and experienced driver in the person of Dr Samuel Ogbuku, the Managing Director. He has a winning game plan that his management team is following.

It can only get better,’’ he added. Noting further, ‘‘the NDDC is undergoing an unusual transfor- mation by living up to expectations as an agency that came into existence to fast-track development in the Niger Delta region.”

…human capital development

As for human capital development, Ogbuku firmly believes that how the Niger Delta fares in future strongly depends on the preparedness of the youths to handle delicate tasks. That is why he prioritises human capital development through education and advanced training opportunities for students.

Ogbuku’s views on education are deep and profound. He wants our universities to be more effective, and has proposed a university system that prioritises problem-solving and de-emphasizes awarding degrees.

He also wants universities “to build and strengthen innovation and entre- preneurship ecosystems within our universities,” asserting that “our universities have become more degree-awarding than problem-solving institutions.”

According to him; “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world. We have built an academic culture where promotion is often tied more to the number of papers published in journals, many of which have minimal bearing on local problems, than to the impact of research on society.

“We have witnessed a gradual decline in funding and infrastructure in the education sector. A system that is underfunded struggles to be innovative. “When laboratories lack basic equipment, when libraries are outdated, when classrooms are overcrowded, and when staff are poorly motivated, the easiest thing for a university to do is to default to theory-heavy, exam-driven education.”

Annually, the NDDC under Ogbuku awards scholarships to Nigerian students yearly, apart from the ones who benefit from the commission’s overseas scholarship. “Building walls doesn’t educate the mind. We must prepare young people to compete globally,” said Ogbuku.

Ogbuku sees agriculture as a transformative platform that is capable of unlocking economic opportunities for thousands of young people across the region. Personally, Ogbuku sees opportunities in farming that the youths should take advantage of and become active players in the economy of the Niger Delta.

He understands the immense agricultural potential of the Niger Delta and Nigeria, and equally acknowledges the challenges of food inflation, fragmented value chains, ageing farming populations, climate-related vulnerabilities, and limited access to finance and modern technologies.

Ogbuku knows that challenges abound in creating highly successful agricultural entrepreneurs, but believes that these challenges present opportunities to nurture a new generation of agripreneurs that can revitalize rural economies and transform Nigeria’s food systems.

… agripreneurs

Recently, Ogbuku pledged to create 38,250 agric entrepreneurs and boost participation across key agricultural value chains. He made the pledge at a one-day workshop on Scaling Up Youth Agripreneurship for Food Systems Transformation at the Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Although Igbuku, was represented by the Acting Director of the NDDC Liaison Office in Abuja, Mrs Mary Nwaeke, he reaffirmed NDDC’s commitment in partnering with all stakeholders to create an enabling environment for youths to thrive in agribusiness Ogbuku said: “We are not just building farms; we are building futures.

We are not just cultivating crops; we are cultivating prosperity.” He also reiterated the Commission’s strong commitment to scaling up the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises – Niger Delta (LIFE-ND) project.

He observed that the NDDC’s $30 million counterpart funding underscores the Commission’s unwavering support for youth agripreneurship as a strategic tool for promoting peace, stability, and economic growth in the Niger Delta region.