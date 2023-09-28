Ogbuku Urges New NDDC Directors To Prioritize Service Delivery For N’Delta

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has called on directors that were newly promoted to prioritize the provision of quality services to the people of the Niger Delta.

He said that delivering for the people of the region is a collective responsibility that would help in taking the commission to greater heights.

Ogbuku, who gave the charge at the closing session of a two-week course on Leadership and Performance Management for directing staff of the NDDC, noted that the new directors were sent for training to make a difference for the overall benefit of the region.

He also advised the directors to be wary of their actions, noting that some of their actions could mislead their subordinates who are looking up to them as role models.

He said: “We are supposed to be training and retraining our staff. This is just the beginning. I want the directors to take back the knowledge they have gained to others in the NDDC to better appreciate their roles and understand their expectations them.

“We want to do things differently. We want to improve our services. We want to take up challenges. We want to start with the staff first to ensure that all the staff are properly trained and they understand their roles.”

He added: “As new directors, you need to understand your roles and understand your boundaries. You also need to understand your strengths and understand when to use them and when not to.

“You need to understand that you are public servants and not civil servants. So, these are some of the things we thought you ought to be equipped with.”

“Over the years we have seen a situation where the staff of the NDDC seem to act as politicians, but as directors who have been inducted into the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), I believe that you are not only going to be ambassadors of NDDC, you are also going to be worthy ambassadors of ASCON,” he said.

He stressed that his expectation was to work with directors who understood that they were career civil servants, and aspiring to get to their peak as professionals, not those who want to be nepotic or tribalistic.

In her address, the Director General of ASCON, Mrs. Cecilia Gayya noted that training was essentially an activity that was designed to make an employee more efficient and productive in the performance of their functions.