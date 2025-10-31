Ogbuku Exonerates Self From Media Report

Chief Samuel Ogbuku (PhD), the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has emphasised that any comments or opinions expressed by anyone on political matters in Bayelsa State should be regarded strictly as their personal views and not as a representation of his views.

This was as he dissociated himself from a recent report in the Media attributing his rumoured arrest to the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri.

A statement by Dr Willie Etim, SA Media to the MD of NDDC, on Friday night, stated that Dr Ogbuku condemned the news report attributed to a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which insinuated a rift between himself and the Governor.

He cautioned that there was no rivalry in the APC Family in Bayelsa State.

“It is also important to clarify that any comments or opinions expressed by anyone on political matters in Bayelsa State should be regarded strictly as their personal views and not as a representation of the views or position of Dr Ogbuku.

“The attempt to link the governor to political controversies or rumours of arrest is both misleading, mischievous and unnecessary.

“We want to use this medium to express our sincere apology for any embarrassment the publications may have caused the Governor and call on all party faithful to exercise restraint in public commentary, especially when such remarks could mislead the public or misrepresent facts.” The statement read.