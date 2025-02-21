Ogbuku, Eta Salute Edwin Clark

Share

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Managing Director Samuel Ogbuku and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Governing Board Chairman Ntufam Hilliard Eta yesterday paid tribute to Chief Edwin Clark.

The former Federal Commissioner for Information passed away this week aged 97.

Ogbuku and Eta, who paid condolence visits to the deceased’s Asokoro residence, saluted the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) leader for his contribution to national development.

Ogbuku said the departed played various roles in upholding peace in Niger Delta. Eta noted the innumerable times Cicero identified and recommended youth for various leadership positions.

