Ogbuku Calls For Prayers, Support For Tinubu

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, has called on Nigerians to continue their prayers and support for the current administration of President Bola Tinubu to turn around the economic fortunes of the country.

Ogbuku made the call during a Praise Night Concert in his hometown, Ayakoro community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

He noted that the country’s economic prospects for the new year are bright despite the many challenges in 2024.

He added that while some government policies may not appear nice, they were a deliberate effort to bail the country out of troubled waters.

He emphasised that the purpose of coming together and organising a Praise concert was to pray for the President, all leaders and the nation.

He said: “This concert, tagged Ayakoro 2024 Praise Night, is all about praising God, thanking God for what he has done for us as a community, a state and a nation, especially for preserving the life of President Tinubu and keeping him hale and hearty despite economic difficulties.”

“It is good to praise God, mainly when he has done so much for us as a people. The fact that we are all alive is sufficient for us to praise God.”

Ogbuku observed: “2024 was a year most people thought they would never survive due to rising inflation and the high cost of living in the country, but God has made us all survive the situation.”

