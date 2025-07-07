Ogbuku Assures N’ Delta Youths Of Continuous NDDC Technical Skills

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku has assured the youths of the Niger Delta of the commission’s readiness to empower them with technical skill sets.

Ogbuku, who spoke at comprehensive technical skills acquisition programme to equip participants with practical in-demand skills, said that the NDDC would leave no stone unturned in addressing youth unemployment and restiveness in the Niger Delta.

Ogbuku, who was represented by the NDDC Executive Director of Projects, Sir Victor Antai, described the programme as “development in action, ” adding that the training is aimed at raising the future of the youths.

He stated, “Every enduring legacy begins with a foundation. What we are doing today is laying down the skills, vision, and effort to build the Niger Delta of our dreams.

“These tainings are not just routine empowerment but strategic investments in human capital. When we teach scaffolding, we are not just building structures; we are raising futures. When we teach pipe coating and fitting, we are sealing the lips of unemployment and poverty.”

Ogbuku emphasised that skills, such as pipe fitting, sandblasting, scaffolding, and forklifting, were essential and marketable in sectors like construction, oil and gas, and industrial services, both locally and internationally.

He urged participants to be disciplined and fully committed, noting that the skills they acquire are “permanent assets” that will empower them for life.

In her remarks, the Director, Commercial and Industrial Development, Barr. Lyna Okara reaffirmed the NDDC’s commitment to building a capable and employable youth population.

“This training will equip you with knowledge, experience, and employable or self-employment skills, thereby contributing to your personal growth and a sustainable regional economy,” she said.

Also speaking, the Chief Operating Officer of Thompson Best Nigeria Limited, the lead consultant for the programme, Mrs. Blessing Olodiama, urged participants to make the most of the opportunity.

“NDDC has invested so much in each of you. Pay attention to the training rules, stay focused, and avoid distractions. What you gain today will determine your tomorrow,” she said.