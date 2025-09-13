Ogbuewu Receives FTAN’s VP South East, Calls For Renewed Commitment To Tourism Devt

The former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Ambassador Franklin Nchita Ogbuewu has charged Nigerians to renew their commitment to tourism development and promotion, noting that it is a major contributor to economic growth.

Ogbuewu, who was Tourism Minister (between July 2003 and June 2006) in the era of former President Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2007), gave this charge when he received the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria’s (FTAN) Vice President for South East, Wilson Uch Ugwu, who paid him a visit in his Abakaliki country home, in the company of other stakeholders in the region.

The former Minister of Tourism stressed the need for, “passion, packaging, and policy support,” in pushing tourism into the nation’s economic spotlight. He commended FTAN’s proactive engagement and urged the Federation to pursue its vision with consistency.

Reflecting on his tenure as Minister of Culture and Tourism, the former Nigeria Ambassador to Greece, recalled the challenges of elevating tourism amid oil-driven government priorities. Nevertheless, he highlighted the effectiveness of Nigeria’s soft diplomacy; leveraging Nollywood and cultural festivals to project the country’s image abroad.

“Tourism is not just about beautiful sites. It is about packaging, passion, and consistent promotion. If we treat tourism as a side business, it will remain so. But if we give it the seriousness it deserves, it can rival oil in revenue and surpass it in job creation,” he said.

He charged Ugwu and his team to push for investment in infrastructure, professional training, and the development of cultural events that can attract both domestic and international visitors.

Ogbuewu pledged his continued support for FTAN’s initiatives, urging the association to remain steadfast and visionary. He emphasised that Nigeria and the South East in particular need more passionate advocates who can keep tourism alive in national conversations.

Ugwu on his part said that the gathering was a timely opportunity to honour Ogbuewu’s contributions to the country’s tourism sector. He described the South East as, “a land blessed with rich history, resilience, and countless cultural treasures waiting to be rediscovered and repackaged for the world.”

He added that the region’s distinctive assets in cultural heritage, festivals, hospitality, and the creative industries could become powerful engines of growth and sustainable development if properly harnessed.

“Our mission is to reimagine Igboland, not just as a land of commerce and resilience, but as a global hub of tourism and culture,” Ugwu said. “Tourism can drive sustainable development, preserve our heritage, create jobs, and inspire future generations. Together with stakeholders like you, Ambassador, we believe a new narrative can be written for the Southern East,” he added.

He further explained that FTAN South East is engaging veterans of the sector to learn from their experiences and to rally collective support, with a focus on partnerships with government, investors, and communities to promote projects that showcase Igbo cultural identity while creating economic opportunities.

During the discussion, both leaders explored strategies to reposition South East Nigeria on the national and global tourism map. They agreed that every Igbo community has a story, a festival, or a heritage site worth promoting.

Ugwu highlighted opportunities such as the Iri Ji (New Yam) festivals, historic town squares, ancient caves, traditional crafts, and culinary heritage, all of which could be developed into marketable tourism products.

He stressed the need to “tell our stories differently” so that Igboland is recognised not only for business acumen but also for its vibrant traditions, art, music, cuisine, and resilient spirit.

Public–private collaboration, enhanced security, improved infrastructure; including accessible roads and modern hotels; and the use of digital promotion were identified as crucial components to attract tourists.

Looking ahead, Ugwu reaffirmed FTAN South East’s readiness to partner with stakeholders in organising cultural exhibitions, tourism festivals, and training workshops designed to build youth capacity in hospitality and tour operations. Such initiatives, they argued, would empower the younger generation and position tourism as a sustainable career path.

The courtesy visit concluded on a hopeful note, with both men agreeing that tourism, if deliberately harnessed, could become the region’s new oil. showcasing Igbo identity while creating wealth, unity, and pride for future generations.