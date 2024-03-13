Ogbuewu: It’s a new dawn in Ebonyi under Nwifuru

Nigeria is facing challenges economically and security-wise. What’s your take on the Nigerian condition?

To be sincere with you, I do not want to comment on national issues because I have been around my state for some months now and can competently talk about happenings in my state, Ebonyi. If you ask me about some national issues, I may goof because my reaction will be based on either the things I read from news reports or the things I hear. But, I think that I will be more confident answering questions from Ebonyi, my state and I will give you a sincere report from the state. The state is peaceful and I can tell you that the people here are happy with governance being provided by our dear humble governor. He is a miracle worker.

You said the state is peaceful, but recently, there were reports of security challenges and killings in Ebonyi…

Of course, some of these things may just occur as a happenstance, perhaps, accidental but it’s not a constant phenomenon. There was the one that happened before December for instance and those involved were all arrested. I can authoritatively tell you that Ebonyi State since the present governor of the state, Francis Nwifuru, came on board, it has been peaceful. Take it from me; it is not a political statement. He is doing so much but silently on security. He is a silent worker and performer. One thing about leadership is that when people believe in you, they will go the extra mile to support what you are doing. The people are conscious of the security challenge and they have a good network to ensure they contain it. You can do your independent investigation or ask your correspondent in Ebonyi to give you feedback. Ebonyi should rank as the safest place to live now in Nigeria. It’s a destination point if I can add that. My state is calm or can I say very calm and we don’t have problems because we sleep with our eyes closed. The truth is that the governor is doing very well and responding to critical issues. The governor is walking the talk; he is a very humble person, a subject to be studied in humility. He points the way to go and he leads the way.

When you say Governor Nwifuru is doing well; it is a wide statement. It is important to be specific on your claimed giant strides…

It is not a matter of claiming performance going by your question. Rather, it is a matter of facts that you can see, facts that you can confirm and which are verifiable. The governor is doing well in all ramifications because he came up with a manifesto and he is following it religiously. He is following his manifesto on health, education, tourism and infrastructural development, among others. He is not relenting on any of them. And the people are happy with him. His manifesto, ‘The People’s Charter of Needs’ is being followed vigorously and judiciously and the people are getting good results.

You said that the governor is doing well in all ramifications and that he is following his manifesto religiously on all sectors, health and education. What other areas do you think the governor should focus on?

As I have told you, his performance as I speak to you is highly satisfactory to us, the people. Of course, his government has been just about seven months old, so he may not be carrying everything at the same time. There may be some projects they are preparing to undertake which we have to wait and see. You know quite well that seven months in office is not enough to adequately assess a government but what I can tell you for free is that so far, so good. It will be good to also get other people’s opinions on what the governor is doing and I am sure they will confirm what I am telling you. This government is on the right track. So far, Governor Nwifuru is doing well and it’s a sign that he prepared himself for the job and is committed to providing high-quality service. He has paid all the gratuities and pensions that were in arrears. Some of them were dying of hunger before now but he has stepped in and those in that category are happy. I am aware that university subventions have been increased and our universities can now pay their staff and they are getting their promotions. Our lecturers are no longer running away, rather they are now being attracted to the state to come and teach. Everything is going according to plan and the government is focused. In every aspect, the governor is soldiering on and the people are really happy. The governor’s man tra is on welfarism, and in every aspect, he is doing it. With the way things are going, there is so much hardship in the land. There are protests by Nigerians expressing their displeasure with the government at the centre in particular. It is something that some people will say is unprecedented in the history of Nigeria. Is the hunger in the land and the economic crisis not affecting Ebonyi State?

You are still dragging me into the Nigerian situation, which I said I do not want to talk about now because I do not have enough information or statistics on certain issues. Some of the things I may tell you will be on hear-say and I do not want such. I am confidently discussing Ebonyi because I know that there is work in progress, and the state is now more of a construction centre because no sector is neglected. There is some information about Nigeria as I said earlier which I am hearing on the radio and television and I cannot verify some of them. I am talking more about Ebonyi now because what I am saying is what I can defend. Even when you talk about the economy, we should not be focusing on the Federal Government all the time. We need to also investigate, interrogate or look at what the states are doing and what the local governments are doing. Let me tell you, the Federal Government is very far and we should also be shining a spotlight on the states and local governments because they get allocations from the centre. There is much they can also do because our governor is activating and stimulating all sectors and achieving much within the short period. What he has done so far is worth commending, so that he can do more, knowing that the people are appreciating it. There are three tiers of government – federal, state and local governments and I think we should stop focusing on the Federal Government alone. Both the state and local governments all get allocations. So, we should also start questioning and crossexamining them to see how they are using the money, or what they are doing with what they are getting.

How was the re-run election in Ebonyi State as there were reports of rigging?

Yes, the election was conducted. We had one senatorial election which the All Progressives Congress (APC) won by landslide. APC won by a wide margin and the election was peaceful. The people voted for their choice of candidate. You know that the governor is doing well and he is also ensuring that those that won on the platform of the party are working out their manifesto. The re-run election was conducted peacefully and the people voted for the man they know will deliver on his promises. You are living in Lagos if I am correct, are you still seeing Ebonyi children hawking everywhere in Lagos streets? The governor has mobilised them to come back and he is giving them good money for start-up businesses. He is giving some of them N2 million each and more. They will use N500,000 and N1.5 million to stock it. Some governors give their people N200,000 for start-up, so can you compare that with what our governor is giving? This is a new dawn in the history of Ebonyi State. All our children, who have been hawking in Lagos, Abuja and Onitsha are all back, and are doing their businesses in the state, helping to grow the state economy. For the governor to bring our children who have been running after vehicles to sell their wares back to Ebonyi State to establish their businesses is an effort worth-commanding. Our children are no longer in different cities running after vehicles to sell groundnuts and pure water. They are back to schools, they are back to doing business. Now, our people are going outside to do their Master’s degrees, the degrees of their choice, courtesy of the state government. Let me give you this prediction: In the next year, Ebonyi economy will be different because it will massively grow. The people are developing opportunities and all this will positively help the state economy to grow. The governor recently charged the agency collecting building taxes and tenement rate in the state to double their effort. It also charged them to also include his building; that is leadership by example. His body language inspires people with hope; it gives solace. As at today, I can tell you that he has done well and I am not being political about it as I said earlier. So far, he has done well and Ebonyians are happy and excited with the leadership.

Given your pedigree as a former ambassador and minister; there is no way you cannot comment on national issues because you don’t need to be in Abuja to know what is happening in the country…

It is not that I do not want to comment on national issues but I want to talk when I have real facts. Of course, things are not quite as good as one expects them to be, but I also do not think that the government is folding its arms. Government is aware of all the critical issues that deserve attention, but I still think it may be too early for a good assessment to be done now. Even the best policies still take time to mature. So, I still think that Nigerians should be patient with the government at the centre. Globally, things are tough and any leadership that must survive and succeed must be focused and sincere with the people they lead. Nigeria is a great country and we have all it takes to build a great country