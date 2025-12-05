Ogbueli Leads Prayer For Nigeria Over Security Threats

The President of Dominion City Church, Pastor David Ogbueli, is scheduled to lead worshippers at the Abuja ‘Night of Glory’ to seek divine intervention into the security challenges facing Nigeria.

He will be joined by Evangelist Andres Bisonni, Dr. Charles Ndifon, Evangelist Dan Scott and Apostle Ikechukwu Nnajiofor at the healing, deliverance and transformation crusade.

The all-night programme today at the MKO Stadium Abuja will also feature Nathanial Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Theophilus Sunday, Chioma Jesus, Kaestrings, Sunmisola Agbebi Okeleye, Minister GUC, Ebuka Songs, Anthony Kani and DC Angels.

A statement by the organisers: “The event is intended for all individuals trusting God for divine intervention in any area of life.

He said: “Understanding the role of faith in the destiny of individuals and nations, a dedicated prayer session for Nigeria will take place during the crusade to tackle some of the current challenges facing the country and also to uplift he leaders and institutions before God.” The organisers promised adequate security and free transport.