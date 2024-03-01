Ogbor’s Exploring Actionable Strategies For Growth

In contemporary Nigeria where entrepreneurship has become synonymous with everyday life, ‘Thriving as an Entrepreneur: Navigating Challenges and Unleashing Potential, takes centre stage as a timely and relevant resource.

Authored by a seasoned entrepreneur, Dr. Sylvanus Ogbor, and published by Purple Shelves Literary Services, this book, which was unveiled last month, provides a roadmap for navigating the challenges and unlocking the immense potential inherent in the entrepreneurial journey.

Announcing this recently, Purple Shelves Literary Services, which is one of Nigeria’s leading editorial and publishing services providers, describes the book as an insightful piece of work, a guide for aspiring and seasoned entrepreneurs alike.

Among other themes, ‘Thriving as an Entrepreneur’ delves into the heart of entrepreneurship, unraveling the traits that define successful entrepreneurs and offering practical insights to cultivate these qualities.

“It also provides a pragmatic guide for entrepreneurs facing the unique challenges of the contemporary business landscape. “From adapting to evolving economic conditions to harnessing technology, the book offers actionable strategies for thriving amid uncertainty.”

Recognising the importance of well-being, the author emphasises the significance of self-care for entrepreneurs, ensuring they remain resilient and equipped to face the demands of their ventures.

Dr. Ogbor is a seasoned entrepreneur, mentor, and thought leader with a wealth of experience in the business realm. His passion for empowering entrepreneurs is evident in the practical wisdom and insights shared throughout

‘Thriving as an Entrepreneur’. He is an adept professional with a background in Food Science and Technology, holding a Masters degree in Business Administration and a doctorate in Business Management, specialising in Leadership and Change Management.

With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Ogbor is a leading consultant at Cleole Nigeria Limited, offering expertise in business start-ups, growth strategies, empowerment, team building, entrepreneurial skills, leadership development, and change management.

“A Harvard-trained leader and fellow of prestigious institutions, Sylvanus has successfully consulted for major players in the food industry and serves as an importer of food raw materials and equipment, representing companies globally.

“He currently conducts webinars and master classes, sharing his insights on diversification and growth strategies for entrepreneurs.

Purple Shelves Literary Services is a renowned publishing house committed to bringing insightful and impactful literature to readers.