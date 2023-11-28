Ogboro-Okor: Edo’ll produce Nigeria’s

When you become governor of Edo State, what will you borrow from the UK National Health Service (NHS) to improve healthcare system in Edo State?

I will delve into healthcare. Before I delve into healthcare, I will make it clear that we are ready for all sectors; Team Loretta is ready for all sectors, and we are looking at what I call The-Pacts. T stands for Technology, H is for Health, E is for Education, P is for Production and Infrastructure, A is for Agriculture, E is for Commerce and Job Creation, T is Tourism and the Diaspora, and S is for Security, which is going to be married to your healthcare questions. And in all these pacts, we are going to ensure that the vulnerable population; all the youths, the children, the elderly, the differently abled; I don’t want to call them the disabled, revolve in these areas in all of these sectors.

Now, narrowing it down to healthcare, the budget for the NHS is 170 billion pounds. What is the budget for healthcare in African countries, in Nigeria and in the subnational governments?

There is what is called the Abuja Declaration Act, where all the African countries came to Abuja, and they said they need to devote 15 per cent of our budgetary allocation to healthcare. Apart from South Africa, which is trying to meet up with that now, based on the Sustainable Development Goals, no other country is doing it. Nigeria has abysmally about six per cent or even less, and Edo State has even less. So, the startup point is to ensure that healthcare is in the front-burner and that we devote a significant part of our budgetary allocation to healthcare. That is where we will start from and then we look at basic healthcare infrastructure.

There is no use having a big structure, when you have not fixed the bottom of the pyramid. We are going to focus on primary healthcare in Edo State, basic healthcare infrastructure. Healthcare is a complex system that has different sectors fitting into it. You know some people when they talk about healthcare, they just think of doctors and nurses, no! It is a system where you take care of the primary healthcare, which is the base of the pyramid. And the base of the pyramid is the biggest and widest part of the pyramid. As you move up, you then have secondary healthcare, which is like your central hospital, your federal medical centres.

Then you go up, there is tertiary healthcare, which is your teaching hospital, then you have quaternary care, that is, the fourth level of care. It is the tip of the pyramid, which is like your super-specialized care like the orthopedic hospitals, national cancer centres. That is how healthcare works. Why is it graded that way? For us in Edo State, a Loretta-led administration is going to ensure that apart from the budgetary allocation, we need to ensure that the local government system is working because this is how we are going to get the population, the average five million population of Edo State.

We will engage in primary healthcare, basic healthcare, and education provision level. Health and education are two sides of the same coin, so you often find out that when I am talking about healthcare, I am also talking about education; you can’t separate them.

What are you going to do in specific terms?

We are going to improve prevention; we are going to improve the management of simple diseases and we are going to do this via the healthcare centres. We have healthcare centres in Nigeria right now and Edo State, but a research in 2022 shows that they are only 20 per cent functional. It simply tells you that I don’t need to start building new structures, but I need to improve the functionalities of the existing ones, because 20 per cent is abysmal. So, we need to renovate all those healthcare centres, and it will be best done when the local governments are functional. And we put the basic things that are required; power, water and then also educate the people. Increase their awareness to use the healthcare centre.

There is no need to improve the healthcare centre when people don’t use it. We make the people own their projects. You must domesticate your interventions; you must go in through the community entry points. We will go to the community heads, to the local government areas, employ local labour, install solar energy and renovate these structures and put them in use. Edo Central, for example, lacks water, we are going to address that. Once they are functional, because the community was involved in it, the people are going to use it. Basic medications have to be there. We will teach the people who are there on how to refer. This brings us to the next thing I am going to do, which is human capacity for health. Doctors are ‘japaring, midwives are japaring, nurses are japaring.’ I mean they are leaving the country.

How do we make sure that in Edo State these people stay back? The World Health Organization, WHO, says that the ratio of doctors to patients is 1-600, but we don’t have that in Nigeria right now. We then need to think out of the box. This is where I was saying that you can’t import any system and impose it, you must domesticate it. We need to think about something called task shifting and task sharing. In our communities in Edo State right now, we have community extension health workers, we have traditional birth attendants, so we need to empower these people to do what is called training the trainers. We need to train them in their own localities; improve their water, improve the light, improve all these things there and then they can remain in those localities. When you train a traditional birth attendant, for instance, they would not know when to refer a patient out, and you must have institutions that are going to standardize these people and regulate them. It is very important.

So that means you don’t need doctors per say. You can have one doctor and have all these other people working, and then you can now fund only that one doctor, because you have now thought out of the box. You then also need to look at other things that will facilitate the healthcare system. Signing a memorandum of understanding, we need to explore things like the civic corporate responsibilities of companies, banks. What stops us from asking each bank in Edo State to each adopt a healthcare centre? Nothing stops us and this is in our plans. I don’t want to give out everything at present levels. But you can see we have carefully thought about these things. If you look at the figure, it is very saddening, about 150 women die daily in the course of their reproductive duties in Nigeria, Edo State is not exempt. And our men, they are moving around, we know that the African population is prone to prostate cancer.

What awareness are we doing? We must think out of the box. We have faith-based centres; mosques and churches, and we know that Edo State people and by extension Nigerians are very religious. Why don’t we utilize them? If as a church you can prove to me and my government and my team that every month you do at least two awareness talks in your church, then we as government will find what we can do for you to help your church as well. In America, they say, adopt a highway. Why can we not adopt a healthcare centre? Basic healthcare is important, basic education is also very important to us and this is one of the things we will talk about.

Why are you leaving the private sector and venturing into a volatile area like politics, and what is your motivation in wanting to become the governor of Edo State?

My motivation, simply put, started from the day I was born and from the parents who