Ogbonna Steps Down From Access HoldCO Board

Access Holdings Plc has announced the resignation of Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna, Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, from its Board of Directors, in a move described as a compliance step with regulatory guidelines rather than a shift in the group’s leadership structure.

The disclosure, contained in a statement signed by the Company Secretary, Mr. Sunday Ekwochi, revealed that Ogbonna, who has served as a Non-Executive Director on the Access HoldCo board for three and a half years, tendered his resignation to align with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Corporate Governance Guidelines for Financial Holding Companies, issued in 2023.

The CBN directive caps the number of directors for financial holding companies at nine, compelling several leading institutions to reconstitute their boards in order to maintain regulatory conformity. Access Holdings, one of Africa’s largest financial services groups, joins the growing list of firms adjusting to the new regime of governance oversight.

Despite his exit from the HoldCo board, the statement clarified that Ogbonna retains his role as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, the flagship subsidiary of the group. As the operational engine of Access Holdings, Access Bank contributes the bulk of the group’s revenues and has, under Ogbonna’s leadership, expanded its reach across Nigeria and into key African and international markets.

“Access Holdings Plc today announces the resignation of one of its Non-Executive Directors, Mr. Roosevelt Ogbonna, from the Board after three and a half years of dedicated service. Mr. Ogbonna continues to serve as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, the Company’s flagship subsidiary,” the statement read.

The board praised Ogbonna for his valuable insights and contributions during his tenure, describing him as a critical voice in shaping strategic decisions at the group level. “The Board appreciates Mr. Ogbonna for his outstanding and continued contributions to the Access Group,” it added.

Since assuming the helm of Access Bank, Ogbonna has been at the forefront of driving the lender’s digital transformation, strengthening its risk management framework, and deepening financial inclusion. His stewardship has not only reinforced the bank’s dominant position in Nigeria’s competitive banking sector but also elevated its global standing as a fast-growing African financial institution.

Market analysts note that while his departure from the HoldCo board may appear significant, it does not alter the strategic trajectory of either the group or its banking arm. Rather, it underscores the tightening grip of regulatory oversight on Nigeria’s financial institutions and the increasing emphasis on streamlined governance.

Access Holdings, formed in 2022 following a restructuring of Access Bank into a non-operating financial holding company, oversees subsidiaries in banking, payments, lending, insurance, and pension management. The group has repeatedly emphasized its commitment to regulatory compliance as it consolidates its footprint across the continent.

Ogbonna’s continued presence at the helm of Access Bank ensures stability for investors, customers, and employees, even as the HoldCo board adapts to evolving governance requirements. The development signals both continuity in leadership and responsiveness to the regulatory recalibration reshaping Nigeria’s financial services industry.