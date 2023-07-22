Ogbomoso Woman Delivers quadruplets, Fleeing Dad Returns After Oyo Assembly Member Settles Hospital Bill

A middle-aged man resident in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Dauda Alim did not return to his wife, Rukayat, and her set of 2 days old quadruplets until information reached him that the member representing Ogbomoso North constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Bisi Oyewo Oluranti-Michaels has settled his wife’s hospital delivery bills.

Alimi, who returned voluntarily to her family at the Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital in the ancient town, was said to have taken to his heels on Thursday, immediately healthcare officers at Baaki Primary Health Center gave him the good news.

Hon. Oluranti-Michaels made all these known in a statement she signed, dated Friday 21st July 2023, where she solicited support for the family from her friends in an alumni Whatapp group of the 1993 set of Anglican Grammar School Ogbomoso, her alma mater.

“This evening, I got informed that Mrs Dauda Rukayat of Ile Atufata, Ita alaasa, Ogbomoso gave birth to Quadruplets on Thursday, 20th July 2023 by herself at to Baaki primary health center, before she was later transferred to the Ladoke Akintol Teaching Hospital Ogbomoso.

According to BOOM, as she is fondly called by supporters, her busy schedule will never be a barrier from swinging into action anytime the need arises anywhere within her constituency. This is because she had to excuse herself from an important gathering to attend to a needy family.

“I suspended the meeting and moved straight to the hospital. Firstly, I instructed them at the hospital to give the babies and the woman First Class Healthcare Treatment on my bills.

“In the story I heard, the husband, Mr Dauda Alimi flew as he heard that his wife gave birth to quadruplets just because of his financial status.

“Fortunately, the man came back to the scene by the intervention of the press crew and I took pity on the man’s condition when he explained his plight that he is not financially okay.

“After careful consideration of the mother’s plight, I supported them with cash, baby materials, clothing, diapers, and other necessary needs.