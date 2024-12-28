Ogbomoso Cradles Carnival Ends on Joyous, Colourful Note

Share

For five days, Ogbomoso, one of the notable towns of Oyo State, was in celebration mode, with the town wrapped in suffusing colours as the people, of all ages and backgrounds, led by their monarch, the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye (Orumogege III), engaged in a communal feast that not only symbolised but cemented the bond of unity that existed among the people.

It was the celebration of the maiden edition of Ogbomoso Cradles Carnival. The celebration embodied the cultural heritage of the people as all segments and groups in the town came out in their numbers, all colourfully attired, to partake in the carnival-like feast.

The Soun Ogunlola Stadium, venue for the grand finale, was a vivid display of traditional splendour as indigenous societal groups and associations adorned their finest attires and Ankara fabrics, creating a kaleidoscope of vibrant colours.

The event featured electrifying performances by renowned artistrs, including Alhaji Ramoni Akanni (RK1) and Saheed Akorede (popularly known as Osupa), alongside spectacular masquerade displays and cultural presentations by the Oyo State Cultural Troupe. These captivating performances left the huge crowd in awe, cementing the event as an unforgettable celebration of Ogbomoso’s cultural legacy.

Speaking at the event, Oba Olaoye (Orumogege III) expressed delight at the carnival’s success. He commended the organisers, participants, and spectators for their contributions, emphasising the importance of preserving Ogbomoso’s cultural heritage for economic growth and unity.

In his remarks, the Carnival Committee Chairman, Mr Williams Adeleye, noted: “As we come together for this grand finale, let us remember that our culture is not just a reflection of our past but also a beacon for our future. It invites us to embrace our uniqueness while celebrating shared values of love, unity, respect, and compassion.”

Over the course of five days, the carnival showcased a variety of captivating activities, ranging from traditional dances and music to sporting events as well as culinary exhibitions. It celebrated the vibrancy of Ogbomoso’s traditions, uniting generations and reaffirming the city’s status as the cradle of Yoruba cultural civilisation.

Iba Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, who was one of the notable guests at the event, commended the Soun of Ogbomoso for his visionary efforts in promoting culture and tourism. He described the carnival as a fantastic initiative that fosters unity and economic development in Ogbomosoland.

“This impressive outing has shown that our quintessential monarch is fully prepared to move Ogbomoso forward,” he remarked.

Oyo State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatubosun, described Ogbomoso Cradles Carnival as a ground breaking initiative. He highlighted its potential to drive growth, rapid development, and elevate Ogbomosoland to the global map of culture and tourism.

Olatubosun commended the Ogbomoso monarch for his visionary leadership and the carnival committee for organising such a remarkable event.

“This initiative will not only unite our people but also attract significant attention to our cultural heritage. I am confident subsequent editions will be even more spectacular,” he stated.

