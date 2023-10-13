Ogbomoso Central Mosque Shut Down Over Leadership Tussle

Following the lingering leadership tussle, the Ogbomoso Central Mosque in the Oka’gbo area of Oyo State has been reportedly closed down.

New Telegraph reports that on Friday, a group of Muslim leaders in the town came to a unanimous decision to close the place of worship.

This action, however, followed the disputes concerning the appointment of the Chief Imam of the town, Sheikh Teliat Yinus Oluwasina Ayilara.

According to a source from the town, the resolution to close the Muslim place of worship was made on Thursday, October 12.

This decision was influenced by some individuals who opposed the selection of Ayilara as the Chief Imam, arguing that he was not originally from the town.

He added that the emergency closure order by the Muslim leaders was to prevent Ayilara from conducting the Jumat service today and to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

The source, who requested anonymity, revealed that the decision was made by prominent leaders, including the Aare Musulumi of Ogbomosoland, Alhaji Abdulganiy Atanda Owodunni; the Asoju Musulumi, Alhaji Minkaheel Yussuf; the Balogun Musulumi, Alhaji Abdulrasaq Bello, and several other notable figures.

The leaders, therefore, urged Muslims in the community to observe the Jumat service in mosques close to their respective residences today, pending the final determination of the matter.