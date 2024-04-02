Ogbomosho agog as Dare unveils Black Scorpion FC

The ancient town of Ogbomosho will on today 2, witness another dawn as former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, unveils his new football club, Black Scorpion FC. Renowned for his dedication to national development and the progress of his homeland, Dare has initiated yet another significant endeavour with the establishment of the Black Scorpion Football Club.

Black Scorpion FC, a brainchild of the former Minister will be based in Ogbomoso, Oyo state as it is poised to make its debut in the NLO 1 division of the Nigerian Football league system.

The official unveiling ceremony will be graced by the esteemed presence of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, who serving as the special guest of honour. Additionally, the event will witness the attendance of distinguished ex-Nigerian internationals including Mutiu Adepoju.