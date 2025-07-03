Ogboji Killings: Soludo Vindicated, Says Anambra Patriots

The recent revelations surrounding the killings in Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, have been described as a vindication for Governor Charles Soludo, with claims that the incident was not a result of security lapses by the state government.

In light of this, opposition parties in the state have been cautioned against politicizing issues of public safety and urged to contribute meaningfully to efforts aimed at protecting lives and property.

President of Anambra Patriots for Soludo, Chief Ejiamatu Damian Enekwechi, made the remarks while speaking with reporters in Awka, where he decried what he termed the habitual tendency of opposition figures to exploit every issue for political gain.

“It is a known fact that opposition parties and their candidates in Anambra are deeply invested in turning every development into propaganda under the guise of politics,” Enekwechi stated.

He argued that the findings from the investigation have shown that the Ogboji incident was a leadership crisis within a community, rather than a breakdown in state security architecture.

“Some went to town with the claim that Soludo is not in charge of security in the state. But the facts now clearly show that this is a local leadership dispute among brothers, not a systemic security failure,” he added.

Enekwechi called on members of the public to reject what he described as “campaigns of calumny” by political jobbers seeking to score cheap points with their benefactors.

“We are in a political season, and unfortunately, this period always witnesses the desperate antics of some individuals eager to profit from crises—even where none exists,” he noted.

He reiterated the group’s support for Governor Soludo’s efforts to maintain peace and stability in Anambra State, urging residents to remain vigilant and not fall for political distractions.