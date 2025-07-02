Ogboji Killings Caused By Internal Crisis Says Ebony Leader

The leaders of Ebony residents in Anambra state have blamed the internal crisis among them for the killing of ten citizens of their state in Ogboji Orumba South Local Government Area.

This is coming as the Ebony people in Anambra commended the duo of Governor Charles Soludo and his counterpart Governor Ogbonnaya Nwaifuru of Ebony state for the roles they played when the incident occurred.

According to the Coordinator of Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwaifuru (FON) Agenda, Anambra State Chapter and the President General of Izzi Nnodo, Anambra State Chief Moses Ofoke he expressed regret over the killings of his people, assuring the Kinsmen, especially the relatives of the deceased and the wounded that the perpetrators of the dastardly act would be brought to book.

“Our people were having their usual every last Monday of the month at Ogboji before some men putting on white and black drove in two Sienna Cars. Immediately, they came in, and they started asking about the Chairman.

“From there, they opened fire on our people; before then, they shouted severally that they were against them and why they would be having such a meeting. It was a gory sight to behold. Many died, and many sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“We got the full details of what transpired from the Chairman and the Treasurer who survived the attacks. We want to state categorically that it was an internal squabble that led to an ugly incident. There was a crisis before now.”

‘One of the prime suspects who ought to be at the meeting has been arrested by the security agents and we also want to inform the general public that it has absolutely nothing to do with Ndi Anambra and it is purely Ebonyians versus Ebonyians.

” Immediately, the incident occurred it was the Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, who ordered that deceased be taken home for proper funeral while the injured was taken from Ka ndudi Specialist Hospital, Achina to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital (COOUTH), Amaku, Awka.

“The team was led by the Commissioner for Health Anambra State, Dr. Afam Obidike. We thank Governor Chukwuma Soludo and Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwaifuru immensely for their proactiveness and interventions so far.

“I got a call from the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Francis Ogbonna Nwaifuru. He asked me about the incident, and ever since then, he has been on the matter.

“He has shown serious and special interest. He’s not taking the matter lightly. He has vowed to get to the roots of the matter. Anambra State Government has been so supportive.

“They have shown appreciable concerns towards the matter. Security agents are also working tirelessly to unravel the mystery behind the heinous crime and to get those who are behind it apprehended.

“I want to use this medium to call on all Ebonyians living in Anambra State to calm, peaceful, and law-abiding and should not engage in any insinuation capable of creating bad blood and disharmony.”

Meanwhile, the government of Anambra State has condemned in strong terms the killings of Ebonyi State indigenes.

“We want to assure the good people of Anambra and beyond that this incident was not targeted at any particular state or ethnic group. Preliminary investigations suggest that the unfortunate incident may have stemmed from an internal squabble.

‘The government expects the police command to conduct a thorough investigation, identify the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and bring them to justice. The government assures the people of Ogboji and the entire state that we will do everything humanly possible to ensure justice is served.

“We urge all residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies to ensure the perpetrators are apprehended. We will continue to work tirelessly to maintain peace and security in our great state,” the statement read.