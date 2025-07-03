Ogboji Killings: Anambra Non-Indigenes Laud Soludo, Others

The Association of Non-Indigenes in Anambra State (ANIAS) has commended the proactive roles played by Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, Governor Ogbonnaya Nwaifuru of Ebonyi State, and a member of its Elders Council, Chief Moses Ofoke, in addressing the recent killings in Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area.

The Association also applauded the Anambra State Police Command for the swift arrest of a suspect connected to the killings, describing it as a vital step towards unmasking the perpetrators and ensuring justice for the victims.

In a statement issued by the President of ANIAS, Prince Chigozie Nweke, the group expressed satisfaction with the preliminary investigations already carried out under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu.

According to Nweke, the Association had, upon receiving reports of the killings last Monday, immediately called for a thorough investigation and justice for the victims.

“We have been closely monitoring the efforts of our two hardworking governors—Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra and Governor Ogbonnaya Nwaifuru of Ebonyi—and we, the members of ANIAS, are satisfied with their interventions,” he stated.

Nweke further praised Chief Moses Ofoke for playing a critical role as a liaison between the Ebonyi community in Anambra and the two state governments, helping to de-escalate tensions following the incident.

“Chief Ofoke’s bold and decisive engagement with the affected communities and both state governments has helped to calm the situation. His actions reflect true leadership and a commitment to peace,” Nweke said.

He also lauded CP Ikioye Orutugu for leading a “deep and speedy investigation,” which resulted in the arrest of a suspect who, according to reports, was a member of the group meeting prior to the attack but was absent on the night of the incident.

“We salute the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, and his men for their swift and effective response. Their action once again demonstrates that the Police in Anambra State are responsive and efficient,” he added.

Nweke, however, called for a coordinated effort among the state’s service commanders and the Agunechemba Security Squad to apprehend all remaining suspects, warning that those responsible may still be hiding in the area.