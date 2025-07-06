Ogboji: A Town Torn By Crime, Community Strife

Last Monday, over 10 persons were killed by gunmen at Ogboji in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State. OKEY MADUFORO reports on the incident, the rivalry among the people of Ebonyi State and the sorrows of Ogboji people

It was on a Monday at Ogboji community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra. The Ebonyi brothers were in a monthly meeting when towards the end of the meeting, some gunmen stormed the area and killed some members at the meeting.

The number of deaths have remained conflicting as the Chairman of the meeting, Mr Augustine Odom, claimed that 13 persons died while the Anambra State Police Command confirmed 10 persons dead.

It was earlier suspected that the gunmen were the unknown gunmen that have been terrorising the town as the town used to have a camp of miscreants before the state government neutralised it as well as the gang members.

However, facts emerged that it was a case of leadership tussle within the Town Union, which led to the creation of parallel leadership.

The crisis, it was gathered, also had to do with moves being made by the Town Union to stop some of their members, who were suspected to be involved in all forms of brigandage in the area, which led to some of their brothers storming the venue and killed their brothers.

However, the leadership of the Ebonyi Community in Anambra State has confirmed that it was an internal crisis that led to the killings.

According to Chief Moses Ofoke, a liaison of Governor Francis Nwaifuru of Ebonyi state: “Our people were having their usual every last Monday of the month meeting at Ogboji before some men putting on white and black drove in two Sienna Cars. Immediately, they came in, and they started asking about the Chairman”

“From there, they opened fire on our people. Before then, they shouted severally that they were against them and why they would be having such a meeting. It was a gory sight to behold. Many died, and many sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“We got the full details of what transpired from the Chairman and the Treasurer, who survived the attacks. We want to state categorically that it was an internal squabble that led to an ugly incident. There was a crisis before now.”he said.

Similarly, the Anambra Police Command, has arrested one suspect, who it was alleged was to be at the said meeting but was not there when the gunmen stormed the meeting venue .

A statement by SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer, who accompanied the Police Commissioner, Ikioye Orutugu, to Ogboji said: “The Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, today July 2, 2025, led a Joint Security Team comprising the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other sister agencies to the scene where 10 (ten) people were murdered in Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area. He also confirmed the arrest of a male suspect, Sunday Mbanu, who is currently assisting the Police in their investigation.”

“During the interaction with some stakeholders of the community, including the Traditional Prime Minister, President General of the Ogboji Community and the son of the landlord, where the meeting was held/the crime scene, some revelations were made as follows”

“There is a leadership squabble in the Association of Ebonyi State indigenes in the area” he said.

Ebonyi and crisis unlimited

It is indeed a recurring decimal of communal clashes among communities in Ebonyi State, which has to do with mostly land grabbing.

For a state that is agrarian, uses of land dispute have sent so many young people to their early graves and successive administrations in the state have made spirited efforts at curbing the issue .

This internal hostilities have also transcended into politics and governance of the towns and villages to the point that even at other states, where they go to find greener pastures , the face-off persists.

In Anambra State, there are several factions of Ebonyi leadership to the extent that had in the past led to violence, court litigations, among others.

However, the leaders of Ebonyi residents in Anambra State, such as Moses Ofoke, had been doing their best possible to checkmate them .

“We the Ebonyi people are peace loving people and that doesn’t mean that we do not have bad eggs amongst us.

“I have been involved in several arbitration meetings where issues were resolved amicably.

“This latest incident is indeed regrettable but to God be the glory we had survivors and it is also a lesson for us all and I have the mandate of our governor, Chief Nwaifuru to ensure that the culprits are brought to book ” he said.

Ogboji as hot bed of insecurity

But for the administration of Gov Charles Soludo, this town would have become history due to the establishment of camps in Ogboji.

Most standard bearers of Ogboji extraction had fled the town due the daring activities of the unknown gunmen until Soludo’s administration came into the saddle.

Reports have it that most attacks on the Aguata Local Government Area and Orumba North and South Local Government Areas in the past took off from Ogboji town; hence, the clamp down on crimes and criminality in the area.

Ogboji has arguably the highest number of Ebonyi settlers in the area and they constitute over 30 per cent of the population of non indigenes in the area. Yet, they are all factionalized.

The popular” Olu Anambra” meaning Anambra lucrative jobs that entails kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery are traced to some Ebonyi settlers in the area.

Since this bloody businesses started in the area, the communal clashes among farming communities in Ebonyi have stopped simply because they have found a gold mine in Anambra State.

But the Ogboji town did not go to bed as the leadership of the community and opinion molders have consistently fought this issues of insecurity to a stand still.

Soludo – Nwaifuru collaboration

The synergy between Gov Charles Soludo of Anambra State and Gov Nwaifuru of Ebonyi is indeed not only commendable but highly instructive in view of these security challenges

These two governors have shown that the only panacea to insecurity in the South East is for the five governors to get both human and material logistics together to end the activities of the unknown gunmen.

It is equaly a great pilot scheme that should be fine tuned at the next South East Governor’s Forum where other governors would make inputs and align the Commanders of their respective local security operatives to work together.

On the part of the respective Police Commissioners in the states, such synergy is already been enjoyed.

Anambra Police Commissioner, Ikioye Orutugu, confirmed that this synergy is already working.

“Yes, we have commenced the transborder operations, which has to do with sharing vital information among us and meeting periodically.

“When we go on operations, we also alert our counterparts in other states to be battle ready and proactive in the event of these miscreants fleeing to neighbouring states and it has been yielding great results”

“We are also improving on it but the new measures is not for public discuss but when they are applied, you get favourable results” he noted

Indeed the Ogboji incident is a great lesson learnt the hard way but measures should be applied to avert future occurences.