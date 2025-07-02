Ogboji: 10, Not 13 Persons Died –Anambra Police

Anambra Police Command has condemned the killing of Ebony sons in Og – boji Orumba South Local Government Area.

Recall that indigenes of Ebony State resident in Anambra state were holding Town Union meeting last Monday when suspected gunmen stormed the venue of the meeting at around 7pm and accused them of holding meeting against them.

After collecting the minutes book for the meeting they opened fire on them killing thirteen persons while the Chairman and Treasurer escaped with bullet wounds.

But the Command is claiming that ten persons were killed while the Chairman of the Town Union contended that thirteen persons were killed.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochukwu Ikenga it stated that the culprits would be brought to book.

“The Anambra State Police Command has condemned the indiscriminate shooting incident that resulted in fatal injuries and fatalities to ten persons on the evening of 30th June, 2025, at Ogboji, Orumba South Local Government Area.”

“The police have further assured that the Command shall hunt down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.