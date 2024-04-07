Ogbodo: Community boys couldn’t have killed 16 soldiers

How do you see the killing of soldiers in Okuoma, in Delta State?

For whatever reason, nothing called for the killing of those officers and men. either they were on a peace mission or conventional patrol. Whatever, no soldier of the Nigerian Army should be killed that way. The incident was most unfortunate. That is what has been said. My surprise is that we keep pushing that narrative and for some reason I can’t understand. the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa said clearly that they were closing in on the killers. Then, during the burial on Wednesday, the President gave a different speech. They were still holding on to the claim that they were killed by youths or some persons in the Okuoma community when they went on a peace mission. It is beginning to look like a display of cross purposes. that shouldn’t happen. Let’s hold on to a narrative. We have said before that that level of tragedy; that kind of killing couldn’t have happened just during a peace mission has some underlining, and that much was also confirmed by the Army High Command, the topmost person in the military, the CDS. I want to understand why there is a counter-narrative along the line.

If the military has a narrative and the government has one. You as a leader of thought in that area, give us the true picture of the issue?

The background was such that there was a kind of misunderstanding between two communities – Okoloba and Okuoma. Okuama, being an Ijaw Community and Okoloba an Urhobo community. But it is not so much about the ethnic division, because they are inter-twined; they are so integrated in so many ways, traditions, marriages and the like. and if there was any kind of dispute, it is something that can be handled, but this time, maybe the level was a bit above the ordinary. and the story is that the Delta State government was on top of it; meetings were called, accords were signed, and everything was okay. But the next we heard was that military officers and men went to the place on a peace mission. who invited them for that peace mission has not been clearly stated. Was it the leadership of the community? Was it the political leadership, that is the local government? The two communities are in Bomadi and Ughelli South Local Governments. are saying that the leadership of the local government invited them for that peace mission? Are we saying that the community leaders invited them for that peace mission? All of that has not been established.

What can we establish? There are those who said this cannot be a land dispute. maybe it is about oil bunkering and some of the tussle in these communities relating to oil. Is that true?

It is very true. Nothing so grave in the Niger Delta without oil being an underlying factor. that has also been confirmed by the Chief of Army Staff. why they are looking for other facts is what I don’t understand. Let’s keep that narrative. What should happen is that whoever is accessory in any way to the killing of these officers, let investigation bring that person out. Nobody is going to query that.

What are the facts on the ground now? If there was a rift between two communities, why did Okuama believe that some people have taken sides against them?

Yes, because what everybody is saying is that youths of the Okuama community killed the soldiers. But as we talk today the community does not exist. The Military has taken over the community. We don’t even know where the people are. Nobody can reach the leaders. they have all gone underground. They are not even able to present their own story. they have not said anything, rather what we are running with is a single narrative as told by the military authority.

Is it true that the youths of the community killed the soldiers?

That is the issue for determination. and that is why the President has set up an investigation team, and no investigation has been done, neither has that been established. So, to come to that conclusion is prejudicial.

There are some key personalities who are so-called the Big Boys. Do you know these people who have been in government before and who are deeply involved in oil refining and illegal bunkering and all? What can you tell us?

If all of these are known to the authorities, why are they not doing that?

Can you tell us?

What we don’t not know or the fact that is not out is that it is not true that those gallant officers were taken out by those community boys. And the story is that they were not just killed but their bodies were mutilated. There was so much anger, an attempt to get even with some grievance. I have said at one forum that that community is just a rural community which does not have the capacity to deliver that level of tragedy. And when the President said this thing was going to be investigated, we were all happy, but immediately they begin to say that persons from Ukuoma killed those soldiers

Maybe because they were killed on Ukuama soil…

Well, the thing is this, the Ukoma is on the base of the Focados River, so is Okoloba community. Bodies were discovered downstream of the Focados River. I will not be able to say they were killed there. anybody could have killed anybody, anywhere. But I am saying that the way the officers got there, the way they were taken out, is not something that sits well with any community arrangement.

Did you see a video by a young man who said his father was a retired soldier, and if you look at the pictures of men declared wanted…

I don’t even know too many of them, but I know two of them, the king of the kingdom and the General. Otherwise, I don’t know the rest. The young man you are talking about in the video that was trending about who killed the people, since the incident, there have been a lot of theories with conspiracies and anybody could create anything. which is why we should give every chance to that investigation.