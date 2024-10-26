OGBEMUDIA’S DAUGHTER: I felt like joining army after watching my father fight to liberate Benin

Share

…says dad was unhappy being linked with Dimka’s coup

Proprietor of Little Saints Orphanage, Rev. Mrs. Dele George, is the first child of the late military and civilian governor of the old Bendel State (now Edo and Delta states), Brigadier Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, she spoke on the life and times of the soldier-turned politician as well as the influence her father had on her. Excerpts:

How are you related to the Brigadier Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia, the late military and civilian governor of the old Bendel State?

I’m his first child, first daughter, and the first fruit of his loins.

Your father was an accomplished soldier and statesman as well as a civil war hero; as a daughter, what kind of father was he to you and your siblings?

My dad was a unique man in all his ways. He was a soft and kind disciplinarian of some sort. In fact, throughout my childhood I never heard him scream at any of us even in the face of extreme provocation. Once in a while he would not spare the rod when we were very young, but generally he was a loving, caring, protective and very generous provider for the family and all that came in contact with him while alive.

What kind of husband was your father to your mum?

To the mother of our family, he was a loving and a very caring husband. The love between them was quite visible for all to see. It was obvious they were committed to each other.

People of his time wee known to be disciplined and tough; would you describe your father as such?

I will say, he did not bring that same toughness to the home. Whenever he stepped into the house, he was all smiles and gentleness. However, when you saw him at the office his countenance was usually stern, and you were careful in approaching him. He was a tough soldier at the office and a dad at home. Whenever we stepped out of line he berated us verbally not physically as we got older.

What kinds of things would a child do then that would make your father angry?

Breaking the rules of the house would always upset him. Like staying out late after curfew; 7pm was our curfew in those days. Parties were organised in the day time, not at night like it is today, so there was no reason to stay out late.

Was there any occasion that he had to punish you or any of your siblings and what did you do?

I remember my cousin got a whipping one time when she came back home by 8pm! Some of my siblings also got smacked when they did badly in their exams. I got whipped once when I did not get my cutoff mark in a particular exam. That was my last whopping; I was 12 years old when this incident occurred.

What was his typical day like, I mean when did he wake up and what were the first set of things he did early in the day?

In those days, he usually woke up at 3am to listen to the BBC. Though, I didn’t know when he slept. He was dressed and ready to go to work by 5am.

After the early morning things, when did he eat his breakfast and what was his favourite food?

Breakfast was at 7am, and it was usually tea and continental breakfast. He went to work and usually returned home by 7pm.

Being a notable public figure, what calibre of people came around to see him at home?

When he became a politician, everyone came to see him, I mean people like fellow politicians, traditional rulers, other governors, professionals and market leaders. Our house was like a conference centre. When one group left another arrived. We were always entertaining guests. He was loved by many who wanted to spend time with him.

Did he tell you the reason or those circumstances that prompted him to join the Army?

No, he did not but I believe it must have been circumstances that drove him into it. He was in his twenties.

Could you share with us his civil war experience that he shared with you?

He did not have to share it with me. I was right there when the Biafrans came, captured Benin and invaded the government house in GRA. The governor, my dad and a lot of other soldiers that were there were thought to be captured by them. Benin was in a state of pandemonium. Days or weeks later, I don’t remember, but my dad arrived in Benin City with a battalion of soldiers and liberated Benin, and took over the government from the Biafrans. He only told us how he had to fight his way from Ore to Benin and that it was tough going through the bushes. When they entered Benin at Oluku Junction, the ovation was loud and continued for many days, because the Benin people thought they were going to be subjugated to the Biafrans. It was after the liberation that my dad became the Military Administrator of Bendel State, then later the Military Governor. This is why he is my hero to this day. When I saw him in that army green battle uniform, I wanted to be a soldier! But today I am a soldier in the army of God!

What was his relationship with other notable Generals and other army officers?

He was always in touch with echelons of the armed forces. He was very close to some of his colleagues.

He rose to the rank of a Brigadier before he retired from the army; did your father harbour any form of regrets joining the army?

The only regret he had was when he was falsely accused of taking part in the Dimka Coup in 1976. He was detained and interrogated for over one year. He was lat- er found innocent and released.

What did he do when he left the army?

After he was released, he retired and went into full time farming and business. He started a poultry farm, block making industry and many other small-scale enterprises. I just graduated from university when he was released and he was solemn and reclusive but not bitter. I tell you today, my dad was the strongest man I knew, the most tolerant and most forgiving.

Your father was known to be a sports enthusiast, it is to his credit that the country benefited a lot from his investments in sports, what do you think prompted his love for sports?

The love of sport was inherent in him. I remember as a six-year-old, our mother used to take us to watch him compete. He became an instructor and coach as a Major, and he won many laurels at sports events in the army. When he had the position and opportunities to invest in sports he did so with great enthusiasm. By the way, I inherited that gift from him. I competed in 400 and 800 metre races when I was in secondary school and I was really good.

Could you please tell us the circumstances that prompted him to join partisan politics in 1983?

He was invited into Politics in 1981 by a political party to contest for the Governor of Bendel State.

What did you see of him as a civilian governor, which was different from what you saw of him as a military governor?

The only difference in his approach as civilian and military governor was his mode of dressing. Wearing civilian clothes instead of khak; his manner of approach to governance was the same. He was a dynamic visionary, an astute and very capable governor, greatly loved and remembered affectionately. All the monuments, structures and institutions he founded are still in existence today. They all testify to dynamism, foresight, creativity and implementation capabilities. Bendel or Edo state can never forget him for generations to come. He left his mark.

When was the last time you saw him and what was the occasion like?

I saw him daily in the last month of his life. It was a very traumatic time for the family. No matter how old your parents are you don’t want them to depart to glory. When one is young you tend to think that your parents will live forever but as you get older their mortality stares you in the face.

Are you satisfied with efforts to immortalise him?

It doesn’t matter to me if humans immortalise him or not and I am very sure it will not matter to him. He did what God empowered him to do. The truth be told, the dead do not care about this side of existence. One’s mortality will only be immortalised by the number of humans that were transformed, reformed and restored for the better while one lived.

If you are not satisfied, in what way do you think he should be immortalised?

Since you ask me, they should name every institution, monument and structure he founded after him. I’m sure peo- ple will say that is too much. Whatever one does one should do for God and for the benefit of humanity and not look for earthly reward but a heavenly reward. It is written in the bible that the world we live in will eventually pass away and everything will be made new. Structures, monuments, and institutions will all pass away but my dad lives in the hearts of those he touched, and God is the one that rewards. My joy is that we will meet again in eternity. I really miss him and he remains my HERO.

Share

Please follow and like us: