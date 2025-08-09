Ogbeh’s Death, Huge Blow To Our Political Firmament – Mark

Interim National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC) Senator David Mark, said the death of former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Audu Ogbeh was a huge blow to the national political firmament.

Mark in a statement by his media aide Paul Mumeh, described Ogbeh was among “the rare breed of political leaders who genuinely believed in the unity of Nigeria, where no citizen should be oppressed or denied the opportunity to fulfil their dreams.”

He described the former PDP National Chairman as a forthright leader who upheld the sanctity of truth and devoted himself to the service of humanity.

“Ogbeh preached justice, fairness, and equity. He was morally upright even in the face of adversity,” Mark said.

Mark said the nation has lost one of her finest and most fertile minds, a man who gave his all in service to both our country and humanity.

He stated that Ogbeh will be remembered for his brilliance, forthrightness, and unwavering integrity, and urged the government and people of Benue State, and his immediate family, to take solace in the fact that their patriarch lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation.