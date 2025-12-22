Ogbeha Calls For Unity In Kogi Ahead Of ADC Elections

The North Central leader of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator Tunde Ogbeha, has emphasized the need for collective efforts to advance the party’s interests in Kogi State.

He made this call over the weekend at a stakeholders’ unity meeting in Kogi under the leadership of the party’s North Central leader, Senaror Tunde Ogbeha.

The meeting underscored the importance of unity among party members and leaders, urging collective efforts to advance ADC’s interests across Kogi State.

Senator Ogbeha called on all ADC members to prioritize party unity and work together toward electoral success in future polls, as he reaffirmed the party’s commitment to internal democracy and the welfare of Kogi citizens, stressing that unity is key to achieving these goals.

The stakeholders’ meeting highlighted ADC’s resolve to strengthen its presence in Kogi State, with plans to mobilize support for upcoming membership registration exercise as well as leaders from the three senatorial districts will present reports on the party’s progress in their areas:

Sen. Ogbeha’s leadership was highlighted as central to driving the party’s agenda forward in the region.

Dignitaries at the meeting includes Sen. Dino Melaye, former Kogi Deputy Governor Elder Simon Achuba, Former SSG, Alh. Musa Ahmadu, Former state Chairman of PDP, Elder Sam Uhotu Justina Abanida, The State chairman of ADC, Kingsley Temitope Ogga, Musa Wada.

Others include, Chief Shola Ojo, Hajiya Maryam Salihu, Kola Ologbodinya, Olayinka Braimoh, Alh. Bologi Yabagi, Hon. Abdul Kareem Isah, Amb. Joe Elebiyi, Chief Dayo Akande, Hon. Moses Okino, Hajiya Mariam Yakubu, Capt. Joe Agada, Rt. Hon Angulu, Elder Obolo Okpanachi, David Itopa, Mohammed Abdulraman Balga, Austin Okhai, Hajiya Habitat Mohammed Deen, Tom Ohikere, Tom Zakari , Hon Danladi, Bababudan, Barr. Omoyemi Gold Olumudi, Dr. Idris Rufus Oluwafemi and many other prominent figures.

The meeting reinforced ADC’s commitment to unity, internal democracy, and progress in Kogi State.