Ogbeh, An Unfillable Void – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has described the death of former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Audu Ogbeh, as an “Unfillable void” in the chronicles of the nation’s political terrain.

The Labour Party, in a condolence message by the interim National Chairman Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, said Ogbeh was a principled and patriotic public servant who served Nigeria with distinction in various capacities.

She noted that at a time when the nation’s leadership is plagued by a dearth of genuine and principled leaders, “the loss of such a rare statesman is indeed a painful blow to the country.”

Usman said she lost a father and a mentor, stating that from the time she met him till his passing, “Chief Ogbeh never wavered in his readiness to offer wise counsel and guidance whenever called upon.”

She added that as the nation mourns his death, “we must take solace in the fact that Chief Ogbeh lived a truly fulfilled life.

“From his early years as a teacher to his foray into politics, where he rose to the pinnacle of leadership, from his remarkable public service record to his outstanding success as a farmer, his life was dedicated to service and excellence.

“On behalf of the entire Labour Party family, I extend our deepest condolences to the Ogbeh family, his associates, and the Nigerian people at large.”