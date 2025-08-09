Ogbeh, A Patriot, Principled Politician – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has described the sudden death of former Agriculture Minister, Chief Innocent Audu Ogbeh, as a rude shock and loss of a patriot and principled politician.

Atiku, in a statement by his media office, said the late Ogbeh was a quintessential gentleman, “affable and amiable friend and reliable political ally, whose immense contributions to nation-building would be sorely missed.”

He recalled that Ogbeh’s chairmanship of the PDP from 2001 to 2005 was impactful, and said the late statesman was a renowned family man, an Idoma community steward, and a great ambassador of Nigeria globally.

“He was a detribalised and development-minded politician. One who combined intellectualism with pragmatism. He was also a true defender of liberal democracy. His type is difficult to replace,” Atiku said.