Ogbaru: Two Arrested, 2 Missing As JTF Raze Down Gunmen Camps

Two suspected members of the gunmen who were allegedly involved in the attack and killing of seven persons attached to the United States Consulate in Ogbaru were on Thursday arrested by the Anambra State Joint Task Force on Security.

Similarly two other staff of the Consulate are yet to be found as their whereabout is yet to be confirmed by the security operatives.

According to the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng who spoke to reporters in Awka on Wednesday said no American National was killed in the incident.

Echeng, however, said that the security operatives have commenced manhunt for the gunmen, adding that their camp has been burnt down.

“The preliminary investigation conducted by the command, following the incident, revealed that five male officials of the USA consulate and four armed Mobile Police escorted from Lagos on a mission to assess the impact of erosion in Ogbaru LGA were travelling in a convoy of two vehicles when they suddenly came under attack by armed men who targeted them with gunfire and set their vehicles ablaze.

Regrettably, seven persons (including three of the consulate officials and four Mobile Police escorts) were murdered during the attack while two other officials of the consulate are yet to be found.

The deceased police officers include Inspr. Bukar Adams, Inspr. Friday Morgan, Inspr. Adam Andrew and Inspr. Emmanuel Lupata all of Squadron 23, Police Mobile Force, Lagos. _No USA citizen was amongst the casualties”

“Information from the USAID authority disclosed that five (5) of their staff and four policemen were involved in the attack are”

“Meanwhile, the remains of the deceased persons have all been recovered and deposited in a morgue while the state police command and other security agencies are working round-the-clock, in concert with the Government of Anambra State, to find and rescue the missing officials.

In this regard, I call on members of the public who can provide information about the identities and locations of the culprits, to kindly assist the police with such information timeously”