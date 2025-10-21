Ogbaru Main Market Honours Aged Traders In Grand Style

The popular Ogbaru Main Market in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State, on Sunday October 19, celebrated and honoured colleagues who had attained the age of 90 years and above.

The event began with a Holy Mass officiated by Rev. Fr. Samson Ogbuebina, the parish priest of Immaculate Heart Catholic Church, Fegge, Onitsha.

In his sermon, Ogbuebina praised the leadership of the market for organising the ceremony, which he said, was the first of its kind anywhere in Anambra markets.

He praised the market leadership for the noble initiative; saying that from the records, it was the first time that kind of thing was happening in any market in Anambra State. He prayed that all those that participated in celebrating and honouring the elderly will also attain good old age.