Ogbaru Killings: US Embassy Hails Soludo, Navy Over Rescue Of 2 Staff

The battle by Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State against insecurity has received commendation following the rescue of two staff of the United States Embassy from the den of gunmen.

Also, the Embassy commended the officers and men of the Nigerian Navy based in Onitsha, Anambra for their professional roles in the rescue operations.

This is coming as more deployment of officers and men of the Nigerian Army, Police and Civil Defense corps have been made to the respective communities in Ogbaru local government area.

Recall that last Tuesday seven persons including policemen and staff attached to the American Embassy were killed by gunmen and their vehicles burnt while two were taken hostage.

But two days ago the Anambra state Joint Task Force on Security JTF rescued the two staff and also arrested two suspects in connection to the incident.

The delegation, it was gathered was led by Mr Jim Suor, the regional security officer US Consulate in Lagos.

A source, who was privy to the visit told explained that;

” The US delegation paid a courtesy visit on the Commander of the base, Navy Captain G Osuobeni on Saturday 20 May 2023 to appreciate the efforts of the Nigeria Navy for their response to the distress call and rescue of the 2 kidnapped US Embassy staff”

“The head of the US team stated that the US Government is highly appreciative of the efforts of security agencies in Anambra state particularly the efforts and support of the Nigerian navy.

Speaking on the deployment of more officers and men to the Ogbaru local government area the President General of Akiri Ogidi Community Mr Micheal Akolisa said that security officers are in every village and area as according to him all bushes and farmlands are being combed in search of the gunmen.

“Yes they are everywhere in Ogbaru local government area and all the villages and Communities now have mini security formations in search of those people”

“They are in our farmlands but we are being careful not to engage them and according to their commanders, they have not come to attack innocent law-abiding citizens but to apprehend the kidnappers”

“We are still going to our farms and our fishermen are still doing their business but there are areas you cannot go for fear of being caught up in a crossfire between the Solders and the gunmen” he said.