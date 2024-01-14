OGB Recent: Any Man Who Doesn’t Smoke Is A Woman

Popular skit maker, OGB Recent has taken to his social media page to declare that men who don’t indulge in smoking are women.

According to him, men who abstain from smoking ought to be referred to as women.

She said, “Any guy wey no dey smoke a woman.”

Many netizens have trooped to their Instagram and the X-Platform to refute the notion that engaging in a smoking habit will make you a less valuable man.

_aryony_ stated: “Guys who don’t smoke and drink deserve everything in life.”

Apase Angela said: “Just imagine this nonsense. Stop misleading our youths.”

Osaghae Godfrey wrote: “This mentality will corrupt the upcoming generation.”

pacem11 noted: “Any man wey no dey smoke, wey no dey drink alcohol and wey no dey womanize na big blessing be that and heavy peace of mind”

damouche01 said: “Any man wey no get sense na OGB”

