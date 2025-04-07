Ogah, Ekeh, Ibeto, Others Unveiled Among 100 Most Outstanding Entrepreneurs, CEOs From S’East

Share

The South-East Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (SECCIMA) in conjunction with the Maduka University Business School Enugu at the weekend unveiled a compendium of 100 Most Outstanding Entrepreneurs & CEOs from the South East.

The list included Chief Cletus Ibeto, CEO of Ibeto Group of Companies; Dr. Leo Stan Ekeh, CEO of Zinox Computer; Chief Dr. Samuel Maduka Onyishi, CEO of Peace Mass Transit Ltd and Chancellor of Maduka University, Enugu;

Chief Uche Ogah, CEO of Masters Energy Group of Industries; Chief Godwin Okeke, CEO GUO Group; and Mr. Chidi Ajaere, CEO of God is Good Motors.

Others are Mr. Humphrey Ngonadi; Dr. Cornelius Ezeugwu, founder of Heart Hospital Enugu and USA; Odeiga Jideonwo, President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA); Rev. Ugochukwu Chime, CEO COPEN Group; Ifeanyi Okoye, CEO JUHEL Pharmaceuticals; and Dr. Patricia Uchenna Chukwu, DG/CEO National Board for Technical Incubation (NBTI).

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

