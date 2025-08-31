Ogah Commissions NOUN Special Study Centre At Abakaliki Correctional Service

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institutions, Hon. Chinedu Ogah, has commissioned a newly established National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) Special Study Centre at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Abakaliki.

Ogah, who represents Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, lauded the collaborative efforts of stakeholders working to reform Nigeria’s correctional facilities. He reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to the welfare and rehabilitation of inmates nationwide.

The new facility, fully renovated, furnished, and donated by the Chinedu Ogah Foundation in collaboration with NOUN’s governing board, will provide inmates with free access to education and academic resources.

“The school has been equipped with modern facilities. The school fees, books, and other materials are completely free,” Ogah said. “Inmates serving their sentences now have the privilege to acquire sound education, gain new skills, and prepare for a better tomorrow.”

Speaking at the commissioning, the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, represented by Zonal Coordinator Zone M, Lolo Prisca Oku, disclosed that 28 inmates had been admitted as pioneer students of the centre.

“Twenty-five students enrolled for first-degree programmes, while three were admitted into Master’s degree programmes,” she said. “By opening the gates of higher learning in custodial centres, we are providing inmates with opportunities to acquire knowledge and academic qualifications.”

Oku also acknowledged the support of development partners, particularly The Mercy Foundation under the Sudan Mission Netherlands, for equipping the centre.

“We appreciate the contributions of Hon. Chinedu Ogah for renovating and transforming the hall that now serves as this study centre,” she added.

Similarly, the National Coordinator of NOUN Special Study Centres, Mrs. Modukwe Adesina, revealed that over 2,000 inmates across Nigeria have benefited from NOUN scholarships, with more than 200 graduating from academic programmes while in custody.

The event was attended by NOUN Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olufemi Peters; Registrar, Mrs. Martina Njoku; Director of Abakaliki Study Centre, Dr. Amah Udu Aka; senior officers of the Correctional Service; and Ebonyi State Commissioner for Primary and Secondary Education, Dr. Donatus Ilang, among others.