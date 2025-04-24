OG Thrillerz’ Third Song, ‘Bad Receiver’ Set For Release

Share

OG Thrillerz, a fast-rising Nigerian music duo, has announced the release of their third song in 2025.

According to the group, the song, titled ‘Bad Receiver’, will hit airwaves on Friday, April 25, 2025, to the joy of their teeming fans.

Made up of Thriller Bancing (Kehinde Odunayo Ayonitemi Blessing) and Thriller Santaz (Orhokpor Michael Ejetavwo), OG Thrillerz has kept the bounce alive with their one-month per song project for the year.

For music lovers in the country, it was a shock of sorts when the group announced plans that they would release a song every month through the entire twelve-month period of the year.

To make good on that, they dished out the first release of the year in January titled ‘365 Days’. The song was followed by ‘Get Sense O’, a song that charges the people to imbibe the right thoughts and behaviours.

Despite a brief delay due to a recent boot camp organised along with their management and a well-coordinated campaign on radio stations across the country to create awareness ahead of the debut of their next project.

OG Thrillerz plans to make good on their promise with the latest joint scheduled to hit notable music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and other platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

The young music acts, who recently made it clear that breaking up does not exist in their dictionary, have promised to not only keep the fire burning as we approach the middle of the year; they have vowed to serenade their fans with more tunes in 2025 and beyond.

Music lovers have continued to praise the songsters not only for the uniqueness of their songs both also for their cooperation which analysts believe aid the duo to leverage on their diverse backgrounds to produce a good mix of southern and western lyrics, blending Afrobeat, Afropop, Rap, R&B, Reggae, Dancehall and Pop, to the delight of their growing fan base.

