OG Thrillerz releases video for 365 Days

Share

One of the emerging voices in the ever-evolving Nigerian music industry, OG Thrillerz, has released the music video for the new song titled “365 Days”. The music video, already out on YouTube, follows the release of the exciting tune a few weeks back.

The release of the video, much to the excitement of the growing fanbase of OG Thrillerz, made up of ThrillerBancing, whose real name is Kehinde Blessing and ThrillerSantaz, named Orhokpor Ejetavwo, is due to debut on major music TV channels.

The duo, from Ekiti and Delta States respectively, is set to switch into a new gear of growth in 2025. To this end, OG Thrillerz said plans are in place for collaborations with notable acts in the industry. With several songs in its kitty, about 30 in all as of mid-January, OG Thrillerz, who trace their history into music dates back to their days of studying Music, Mass Communication and Performing Arts in the university, released their first single titled “Emu” in 2016.

Songs which have since followed are “Life of a Star”, “Sum 2 Prove”, “ 1on1”, Wayward Anthem, among others. The group has further earned the respect and admiration of music lovers, dropping an Extended Play (EP) titled Love$Motivate in 2020, with six songs and featuring their in-house producer, JayMilli and another EP titled Next Chapter along with a Deluxe Edition months later.

Going by their plans, confidence and work ethic as they continue to refiner their craft, it would not be a surprise for their fans if OG Thrillerz emerges as one of the acts to watch out for in 2025 and beyond.

Share

Please follow and like us: