Oforbuike Okoli-Egbo Joins Candlelight Rally For Late Onyekere

Oforbuike Okoli-Egbo, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) candidate for the upcoming Anambra South Senatorial District bye-election, has joined calls for justice over the killing of Onyekere Onyekachi, popularly known as Fishmagnet.

Speaking at a candlelight rally organised in the late entrepreneur’s honour by social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan, Okoli-Egbo expressed sorrow over the loss of a promising young man and praised the activist for his solidarity.

“Though I may not agree with everything VeryDarkMan stands for, I commend his courage and commitment to justice in this instance,” Okoli-Egbo said.

Addressing journalists, the senatorial hopeful expressed concern over the state of security in Anambra. While acknowledging Governor Charles Soludo’s efforts, he said more must be done to safeguard lives and property.

“Security is a shared responsibility, and while I appreciate the steps taken so far, the tempo must not drop. The Udoaghi security outfit brought some relief, but the momentum needs to be sustained,” he said.

He also credited the current administration for improving access to areas once considered unsafe, while noting that the previous government under Willie Obiano had also made efforts.

“The government must intensify efforts and reinvigorate the security architecture to meet the rising demands of our time,” he added.

The rally served as a moment of reflection and renewed conversations around youth safety and the need for stronger community-based security interventions in the state.