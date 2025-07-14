Ofili: More Athletes Will Dump Nigeria If…, Fasuba Warns

Former African 100m record holder, Olusoji Fasuba, has warned that Nigeria must urgently rethink how it treats its athletes following reports that sprint sensation Favour Ofili is planning to switch her international allegiance from Nigeria to Turkey.

According to Fasuba, Ofili’s decision is not primarily about money, as widely claimed, but rather a result of years of frustration and poor treatment by Nigerian sports authorities.

Ofili, one of Nigeria’s brightest track prospects, has clocked personal bests of 10.93 seconds in the 100 metres and 21.96 seconds in the 200 metres.

However, she is reportedly seeking to represent Turkey due to repeated disappointments with the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

Although there have been speculations that she was offered $500,000 to make the switch, Ofili is said to have told the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) that her decision stems from deep dissatisfaction with how her career has been handled by Nigerian officials.

This revelation aligns with the sentiments of Olusoji Fasuba, who believes that Nigeria’s neglect of athletes is pushing many of them to look elsewhere for opportunities.

In an interview with SportsBoom. com, Fasuba emphasised that the core issue is not money, but respect, structure, and consistent support. “We’ve got to remove this idea that it’s always about money,” Fasuba said.

“It’s about treatment. When athletes feel neglected or disrespected, they lose their connection to the system, and that’s when they leave.”

Ofili’s career has faced major setbacks due to administrative lapses. She missed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after Nigeria failed to meet anti-doping requirements, which led to the disqualification of 10 athletes.

More recently, she was excluded from the 100m event at the Paris 2024 Olympics due to what was described as another administrative oversight. These repeated failings have left the young athlete dis – illusioned.