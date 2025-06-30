OFID Initiative: TGI Strengthens Financial Inclusion In Cocoa Communities

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering inclusive rural economies through the successful launch of the Osun Financial Inclusion Drive (OFID).

Implemented under its sustainable cocoa program and executed via WACOT Limited, a member of TGI Group, OFID empowers underserved farming communities with access to formal banking services, financial literacy tools, and digital platforms.

The initiative directly supports TGI’s broader (sustainability agenda), ensuring that smallholder farmers are not left behind in Nigeria’s rapidly evolving financial landscape.

This financial inclusion drive builds on the success of the 2022 Kebbi Financial Inclusion Drive (KFID), which reached over 5,000 farmers across five local governments in Kebbi State with a high inclusion rate for women and youth.