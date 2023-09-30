Offshore Dimension Gets Award, Restates Commitment To Sector’s Growth

Offshore Dimensions Limited, one of the leading indigenous oil and gas firms has announced that it received the “Outstanding Growth Award,” from Parker Hannifin.

The Managing Director of Offshore Dimensions Ltd, Joan Faluyi in a statement obtained by Saturday Telegraph said her company was committed to the growth of the oil and gas sector.

The statement read: “Offshore Dimension received the “Outstanding Growth Award” from Parker Hannifer as an accolade and a special honour in the oil and gas industry. This is to specifically recognize the growth of Offshore Dimensions as a ParkerStore and the MRO Authority/Distributor in the Retail category for FY22.

“The magnitude of this achievement cannot be overstated. We operate within a vast network that extends its reach across more than 90 countries, encompassing over 3600 Parkerstore and service centres, and spanning six global regions. To be singled out as the recipient of this award is a feat that truly humbles us and fills us with immense pride. It’s a remarkable distinction that reflects the dedication and hard work of every member of the Offshore Dimensions team.

“Our journey towards excellence is marked by a commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and setting industry standards. This award is a testament to that commitment and reinforces our mission to not merely meet but exceed expectations, driving growth, and advancing innovation within our field.”

It added, “Faluyi has therefore expressed sincere gratitude to her exceptional team, including Offshore Dimensions’ loyal customers, and their invaluable partners. According to her, this unwavering support has been the driving force behind the company’s success so far, as a result, the company is sharing this accolade with each and every one.

‘This recognition fuels our passion to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, innovating relentlessly, and providing world-class service to our clients. We’re not just in the industry; we’re shaping its future.

“As we embark on this new chapter, stay tuned for more exciting updates from Offshore Dimensions. We are committed to maintaining the momentum, setting higher goals, and achieving even greater milestones. Thank you for being part of our success story.”