Offsetting $1.3bn Owed Gas Producers  Will Improve Electricity, GDP – Experts

...says gas pricing in Nigeria too low to attract investment

… seeks amendment of PIA to reduce taxes, royalties

Experts in the oil and gas industry have urged the Federal Government to offset the $ 1.3 billion owed gas producers to stimulate new opportunities in the industry and boost the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and power generation.

This came as the experts in various presentations at the capacity building workshop for the various hydrocarbon-related committees of the Nigeria National Assembly, organised by the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) and the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) on Monday in Abuja, called for a review of certain sections of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), including a reduction in taxes and royalties to attract more investments.

In his presentation, OPTS Gas Subcommittee head, Nathaniel Oyatogun, noted it was not only saddening that despite the various interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), people who have produced gas from as far back as 2012 were yet to be paid for it, but such attitude would discourage and distract new investment from coming into the market.

He said: “We need to pay off the debt we owe gas producers; currently we owe gas producers about $1.3 billion. If that money comes back to them, they can drill more wells, complete small projects, build new gas processing plants and we will have power generation, we will have power transmission. We will also have power utilization and when we do that electricity will help us to stimulate a very vibrant industry.

“Our Gross Domestic Product will improve, we will then be able to simulate new opportunities in the industry and then the benefits will keep rolling on so what we are advocating for is to look at what we need to do.”

According to him, three levers that could be pushed to resolve what he described as legacy debts without the federal government’s direct cash disbursement were; recovery from royalties, recovery from production cost and recovery from taxes.

Oyatogun who noted that the gas pricing in Nigeria was too low to attract investment, added that players in the oil and gas sector were open to working with the National Assembly to ensure competitive fiscals that would unlock development in the sector as they would not allow investments destined for Nigeria go to other countries.

“Under the decade of gas, we are looking at a cost-reflective approach. Right now the gas price is so low that gas producers are not able to recover their costs, and if you are not able to recover your costs how can you sustainably be in business? So we need to look at that, we need to have a good transparent and market-led environment that will create an atmosphere of a willing buyer, a willing seller that will bring competition.

“We all know that once competition is not cost-efficient or cost-effective, you will be thrown out of the market by the forces of supply and demand. We will also need to balance the needs of vulnerable users and it’s not going to be by the way we do subsidies but it’s going to be a direct approach to make sure that those who are very vulnerable will be taken care of and that will help us to be able to derive the benefits that we have in the gas sector.”

Speaking further, Oyatogun noted that the

10 critical projects identified under the decade of gas have the possibility of attracting about “14 billion foreign direct investment which would translate to revenue for the federal government from royalties, taxes of about 12 billion and create new job opportunities for more than 2 million people. If we do that, that will begin to create a multiplier effect and that will bring at least additional gas into the country.”

While regretting that despite the huge gas resources, Nigeria was only generating a meagre 4,000 megawatts which he stated was grossly inadequate for the country’s population of 200 million, he added that a significant infrastructural development was required to fulfill the decade of gas.

The Chairman of IPPG, Abdulrazaq Isa, said the industry was looking forward to working closely with the newly elected legislators to further develop the oil and gas sector, with a focus on amending critical areas stifling the growth of the industry.

“It has been two years since the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and this landmark legislation continues to transform the Nigerian oil and gas industry and has laid a solid foundation for its growth and development. However, investor uncertainty, a core element of the ongoing reforms, persists and this is further exacerbated by the global energy transition drive and the insecurity in the Niger Delta with the resultant effect being a significant drop in the nation’s production

output.

“Consequently, Nigeria suffers untold collapse in revenue accruable from its vast hydrocarbon resources. It has therefore become imperative for us as an industry to ensure the immediate ramping up of oil and gas production to shore up the nation’s revenue base and generate the much-needed foreign exchange for the attainment of macroeconomic stability. Making this happen in the short to medium term will require focusing on the following key priorities.

“Amendment of critical aspects of the PIA primarily aimed at establishing a strong regulatory and governance framework to guide the effective implementation of the PIA and ensure the intended benefits of the industry-wide reforms are realised, enhancing the competitiveness of the industry in order to attract the level of funding required to fully optimise our vast hydrocarbon resources for today and future generations.

“Enhancement of the security across the Niger Delta to safeguard and build a conducive operating environment to stem crude theft and sustainably address the unprecedented production decline witnessed in recent years, and establishment of a value-creating midstream and downstream sector to catalyse and rapidly industrialise the Nigerian economy thus significantly growing GDP and boosting job creation.”

On his part, Chairman OPTS, Rick Kennedy, said it was imperative to bring the legislators up to speed on the key challenges currently confronting the industry which were leading to dwindling production and low investment to find sustainable solutions for the good of the industry and country in general.

“We believe that this programme would better equip you on how to best support the industry and hopefully clear up some misperceptions about the industry. We would also be happy to hear your concerns and thoughts or expectations on how best to move the industry forward. Our goal is to make Nigeria the destination of choice once again for investors in the oil and gas sector.”

Executive Director OPTS, Gwueke Ajaifia noted that despite the significant growth in the oil and gas sector within the last seven decades, operational, fiscal and regulatory policy and legal issues were the key challenges confronting the industry.

According to him, the existing plethora of fees and levies being imposed on the oil and gas industry was killing the industry and chasing existing and potential investors away.

“There were many concerns that have to be addressed and what we are seeing recently is the plethora of fees that have been plaguing the industries. Every agency wants to impose a fee on the oil and gas industry. These fees are killing the industry and the question is, should I bring my money here or should I take it elsewhere where I will have a better atmosphere in terms of security in terms of fiscals.”

OPTS Cost Initiative Subcommittee head, Cosmos Iwueze, raised concerns that the nation’s oil production which has declined by 30 per cent in the last decade, was expected to further decline in the coming years if nothing was done to change the narrative.

Iwueze added, “Similarly gas production has remained stagnant and requires interventions to grow in order to meet the shortage.

“While the PIA is a step in the right direction, there are several fiscal and regulatory concerns further impacting the Nigerian oil and gas industry.”