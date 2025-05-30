Offset Requests Spousal Support From Cardi B Amid Ongoing Divorce

Share

American singer Offset has demanded spousal support from Cardi B as their divorce proceedings continue, according to newly filed court documents.

New Telegraph reports that the Migos rapper recently submitted an amended response to Cardi’s August 2024 divorce petition in New Jersey’s Bergen County Superior Court. The updated filing includes a demand for an unspecified amount of alimony.

Aside from the new financial request, the filing reportedly remains the same. Representatives for both Offset and Cardi B have not yet commented publicly on the latest legal development.

However, Cardi B initiated the divorce last August after six years of marriage, seeking primary custody of their two children, 5-year-old daughter Kulture and 2-year-old son Wave, while pregnant with their third child.

A spokesperson for Cardi at the time said the decision to divorce “was not based on any one particular incident” but had been “a long time coming and is amicable.”

However, In December 2024, the pair engaged in a heated exchange on social media.

Offset accused Cardi of focusing on other men, writing that she “look(ed) like the hoe” and was “focus(ed) on d—.”

In response, Cardi angrily stated; “So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about d?? You sound like a dummy,” and demanded that he “sign the papers TODAY.”

In February, Offset filed his official response to the divorce, asking for joint custody of the children and for Cardi’s home to serve as their primary residence.

