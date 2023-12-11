Offset Reacts As Blackface Accuse Him Of Sleeping With His Baby Mama

American rapper and singer, Offset has broken his silence over the allegation made by a fellow colleague, Blueface that he slept with his baby mama, Chrisean Rock.

New Telegraph reports that the allegation is coming days after offset and his wife, Cardi B, unfollowed each other on Instagram over alleged cheating.

This online platform had earlier reported that Blueface accused his baby mama of having a sexual affair with Cardi B’s husband, Offset at their matrimonial home in Los Angeles.

The rapper “Thotiana” cronner made the claims in a post criticizing his child’s mother.

Taking to his X page, Offset clarified Blueface’s allegations of having an intimate relationship with Rock.

Offset Wrote, “I ain’t never talk or touch that lady.”

“Real Talk man you need some help!”