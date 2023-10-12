Offset Celebrates Cardi B’s Birthday In Grand Style

In the video posted on social media by Cardi B, she is seen walking down the stairs which were decorated with flower petals flocking round the house.

The video clip also shows the living room, with many large decorations with flowers, candles and balloons with some of the balloons arranged to say “Happy birthday Cardi B”.

Cardi B and her husband, Offset have been married for six years now and have two children together, although Offset has children from other women.

Offset has also praised his wife, Cardi B countless times online appreciating her for being a good mother to his kids from other women.

Watch the video here: