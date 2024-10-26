Offoedu-Okeke’s solo exhibition, ‘SUBSTRATUM: Anatomy of Support System’, opens in Lagos

Share

A solo exhibition by celebrated Nige- rian artist and art historian, Onye- ma Offoedu-Okeke, which opens today at SACHS Gal- lery, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, explores themes of human experience, highlighting family bonds, gratitude, and the power of hard work, reflecting the artist’s continuous artistic dedica- tion to humanity and sup- port systems. Titled ‘SUBSTRATUM: Anatomy of Support Sys- tem’, the exhibition, which will run till November 8, features several poignant works, including ‘Ose Daalu’ (Thank You Lord), ‘Sibling Bond’, and ‘Itiner- ant Trader’, which portrays a mobile tailor (known as obioma in local parlance) who carries his sewing machine on his shoulder, searching for clients in need of clothing repairs. Other notable works that would be on display include ‘Reading on Plan- etary’ and ‘Lean on Me’, each exploring human connections and perseverance. Speaking at a press conference in the gallery to announce the show, Offo- edu-Okeke explained, the pieces highlight a ‘lamp of virtue’ in human behavior that shines brighter during tough times. He added that rather than focusing on political blame or grim economic forecasts, his works cele- brate acts of grace across different economic classes.

“Support systems, philanthropy, and empathy serve as foundations for rebuilding in times of hardship,” he said, refer- encing the Latin meaning of “substratum” as a figurative helping hand that helps in- dividuals to overcome life’s burdens. He underscored the importance of social resilience, showcased through acts of kindness such as mentorship, prayer and service, particularly with- in Nigeria’s labour class. In the artworks, he illustrates how these actions represent the anchor of any society, especially in times of eco- nomic strain. On how he approaches the research for this project, considering it touches on complex social dynamics and support networks, how the theme of “help” mani- fest visually in his choices of colour, form, and compo- sition across these works, he said: “My approaches comprise of architecture, sociology, civil engineering, historicity, biology, visual iconography and music. “Vortex of colours, motifs, shapes and forms approximate the dynamic interaction of experiences wherein the acts of supporting structure can be found effective and expe- dient.” Also, on what he hopes the long-term impact of ‘Substratum: The Anat- omy of a Helping Hand’ will be on the art world and beyond, he said, “revi- sion of welfare benefits to dutiful workers in service departments, especially the increase of minimum wage to civil servants, overhaul of the civil service to in clude greater reward to in- genuity, and implemen- tation of so- cial security welfare.” A s k e d what he hopes audi- ences will take away from his ex- hibition, Of- foedu-Okeke enthused, “I want view ers to feel inspired to help others, whether it’s through a gift of labor, academic sponsorship, or even some- thing as simple as a shared meal. Small acts of support can make a lasting impact on communities.”

As an informally-trained visual artist, Offoe- du-Okeke’s liberal artistic vision cultivated within the 1970-80s was inspired by explorations of Enugu’s post-war rustic but kalei- doscopic streets; imagina- tive space and cloisters of television fairs. Textures offered by these encounters gave him his unique artistic awareness.

From 1997, Offoe- du-Okeke has had six solo exhibitions; and more than 24 significant group exhi- bitions around the world, prominent among them in- clude: ‘Our World’ (2000), held in London; Stockholm, Sweden and New York (organised by the Winsor and Newton London); the Artiade- Olympics of Art during the Athens Olym- pic Games in 2004 (organized by Renate Westhoff); as well as the Miami Solo, Miami USA in 2011 (by the Art Expo America). In October of 2012, his seminal work titled ‘Artists of Nigeria’ was published by the 5 Continents Edi- tions Milan Italy. Dr Adhi- ambo Odaga, the spirited Executive Director of The Ford Foundation West-Af- rica, advocated for and fa- cilitated the project with full sponsorship.

The exhibition will offer a unique opportunity for art lovers and collectors to experience his powerful storytelling through art, as he continues to explore and celebrate the strength of human connection and support in overcoming life’s challenges.

