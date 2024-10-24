Offoedu-Okeke’s Solo Exhibition: Anatomy Of Support System’, Opens In Lagos

Share

A solo exhibition by celebrated Nigerian artist and art historian, Onyema Offoedu-Okeke, which opens this Saturday, October 26, at SACHS Gallery, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, explores themes of human experience, highlighting family bonds, gratitude, and the power of hard work, reflecting the artist’s continuous artistic dedication to humanity and support systems.

Titled ‘SUBSTRATUM: Anatomy of Support System’, the exhibition, which will run till November 8, features several poignant works, including ‘Ose Daalu’ (Thank You Lord), ‘Sibling Bond’, and ‘Itinerant Trader’, which portrays a mobile tailor (known as obioma in local parlance) who carries his sewing machine on his shoulder, searching for clients in need of clothing repairs.

Other notable works that would be on display include ‘Reading on Planetary’ and ‘Lean on Me’, each exploring human connections and perseverance.

Speaking at a press conference in the gallery to announce the show, Offoedu-Okeke explained, the pieces highlight a ‘lamp of virtue’ in human behavior that shines brighter during tough times.

He added that rather than focusing on political blame or grim economic forecasts, his works celebrate acts of grace across different economic classes.

“Support systems, philanthropy, and empathy serve as foundations for rebuilding in times of hardship,” he said, referencing the Latin meaning of “substratum” as a figurative helping hand that helps individuals to overcome life’s burdens.

He underscored the importance of social resilience, showcased through acts of kindness such as mentorship, prayer and service, particularly within Nigeria’s labour class.

“In the artworks, he illustrates how these actions represent the anchor of any society, especially in times of economic strain.

On how he approaches the research for this project, considering it touches on complex social dynamics and support networks, how the theme of “Help” manifest visually in his choices of colour, form, and composition across these works, he said: “My approaches comprise of architecture, sociology, civil engineering, historicity, biology, visual iconography and music.

“Vortex of colours, motifs, shapes and forms approximate the dynamic interaction of experiences wherein the acts of supporting structure can be found effective and expedient.”

Also, on what he hopes the long-term impact of ‘Substratum: The Anatomy of a Helping Hand’ will be on the art world and beyond, he said, “Revision of welfare benefits to dutiful workers in service departments, especially the increase of minimum wage to civil servants, overhaul of the civil service to include greater reward to ingenuity, and implementation of social security welfare.”

Asked what he hopes audiences will take away from his exhibition, Offoedu-Okeke enthused, “I want viewers to feel inspired to help others, whether it’s through a gift of labor, academic sponsorship, or even something as simple as a shared meal. Small acts of support can make a lasting impact on communities.”

As an informally-trained visual artist, Offoedu-Okeke’s liberal artistic vision cultivated within the 1970-80s was inspired by explorations of Enugu’s post-war rustic but kaleidoscopic streets; imaginative space and cloisters of television fairs. Textures offered by these encounters gave him his unique artistic awareness.

From 1997, Offoedu-Okeke has had six solo exhibitions; and more than 24 significant group exhibitions around the world, prominent among them include: ‘Our World’ (2000), held in London; Stockholm, Sweden and New York (organised by the Winsor and Newton London); the Artiade- Olympics of Art during the Athens Olympic Games in 2004 (organized by Renate Westhoff); as well as the Miami Solo, Miami USA in 2011 (by the Art Expo America).

In October of 2012, his seminal work titled ‘Artists of Nigeria’ was published by the 5 Continents Editions Milan Italy. Dr Adhiambo Odaga, the spirited Executive Director of The Ford Foundation West-Africa, advocated for and facilitated the project with full sponsorship.

The exhibition will offer a unique opportunity for art lovers and collectors to experience his powerful storytelling through art, as he continues to explore and celebrate the strength of human connection and support in overcoming life’s challenges.

Share

Please follow and like us: