Offiono Distributes N35m, 700 Bags Of Rice To Constituents

The member representing Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, Hon. Godwin Offiono, has expressed deep appreciation to his people by distributing to them the sum of Thirty-Five Million Naira (N35 million) and seven hundred bags of rice.

According to a statement from Hon. Offiono’s Media Office, the lawmaker distributed the items in commemoration of his election victory, which ceremony was held at St Joseph primary school, Okuku- Yala LGA of Cross River State on the 31st Dec 2023.

While expressing his gratitude to God and the constituents, who gave him their mandate to represent them, Offiono noted that the constituents backed him all through his legal battles with his opponents, disclosing that money and the rice were gifts for their New Year celebration.

Hon. Offiono, while giving modalities for the sharing of the money and the rice, directed that five hundred thousand (N500,000) be given to each of the twenty-four (24) wards of Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, which amounted to twelve million Naira (N12 million).

He also directed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders across the twenty-four wards should receive fifteen million Naira (N15 million).

Moreover, the Non-Indigenes and the Joint Task Force group in the Constituency were given five hundred thousand Naira (N500,000), the traditional rulers got two million Naira (N2 million), and Security agents collectively received N2.3m.

The constituents from the various wards who attended the Thanksgiving service were given N2.5 million.

Hon. Offiono also directed that 700 bags of rice be shared across his Federal Constituency for the New Year celebration with each twenty-four wards getting 20 bags.

The politician stressed that his commitment to fair representation to Ogoja/Yala was a mandate given to hold onto jealousy While returning all glory to God Almighty for granting him victory in subsequent legal battles.

Earlier, Offiono who is a lawyer by training, at the Church thanksgiving service, declared that his election victory up to the Appeal Court was a testament to the omniscience, omnipotence and omnipresence of God.

He said that part of his vow to God, if elected was to build a befitting house of God or to contribute substantially to the building of God’s house, saying “In fulfilment of that, I am in St. Rita’s Catholic Church at Abachor-Igbeku, Yala LGA, Cross River State.”

According to the statement, the event brought together a creme of Cross River North politicians, including the House of Representatives Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, who was ably represented by Hon. Peter Akpanke, member representing Obudu/Bekwarra/Obanliku Federal Constituency, and representative of Senator Jarigbe Agom.

Also present was Hon. Eze Nwachukwu Eze, member representing Ebonyi and Ohaukwu Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State; the State PDP Chairman, Hon. Barr. Venatius Ikem, Hon. Mrs Beatrice Igwe, Commissioner for Housing, Cross River State, Prince Akwaji Offiono aka Akwase, AIG in charge of zone 16, Paul Odama, and lots of friends, family members, well-wishers, constituents and host of others.

Hon. Offiono in keeping with his promise has released three million Naira (N3 million), and with support from colleagues and friends, he raised over ten million Naira (N10 million) for the building projects of the church, with assurance to periodically contribute to building a befitting edifice for the Lord.

In his remarks, Hon. Akpanke, commended the people of Ogoja/Yala and the entire Cross River North Senatorial District, for their support, promising effective representation, saying: “You’ve elected a good man. Hon. Offiono is a good man. We’re friends and brothers working together in the National Assembly, and I am confident he will not disappoint you.”

The PDP State Chairman, Hon. Barr. Venatius Ikem also appreciated the Party faithfuls and constituents of Ogoja/Yala, for standing against underdevelopment during the general election, stressing that the choice of Hon. Offiono was a direct fight against underdevelopment, lies and corruption.

The priest in charge of St Rita’s Catholic parish, Rev. Fr. Edward Mogan, in his remarks, said: “My son has decided to choose politics as a career and I would want him to understand that God has sent him to represent his people in the National Assembly and should remain faithful to God and serve obediently.

His Royal Highness, Ogamode Clement Ipuole, the Paramount ruler of Yala L.G.A, who was represented by His Royal Highness Odaji Patrick Ipuole of Okuku Kingdom, appealed to Hon Offiono to use the legislative instrument/constituency projects to ensure the Okuku/ Okpoma Mfonn11 road, which is an on-going construction is completed in good time while appealing that Okpoma Udenyima – Ogbachi road and bridge be considered.

On his part, the AIG zone 16, Paul Odama, who is an indigene of the Yala Community, thanked God for elevating Hon. Offiono and urged him to use the legislative prowess to impact their major trade, which is farming and to influence the completion of all ongoing road construction/rehabilitation projects in the Community.