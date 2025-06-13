Officials Race To Tow Burning Ship Away From India Coast To Prevent ‘Ecological Disaster

Share

The Indian Coast Guard is trying to tow a burning Singapore-flagged cargo ship away from the coast of Kerala in the Arabian Sea, to prevent “a potential ecological disaster”.

The Indian defence ministry on Wednesday said that the situation remains critical and efforts are under way to establish a tow line and pull the vessel away from the coast.

The MV Wan Hai 503, which caught fire on Monday, is carrying 2,128 tonnes of fuel and hundreds of containers – including hazardous cargo – raising environmental concerns, reports the BBC.

Although visible flames have significantly reduced following firefighting efforts, the blaze remains active in the inner decks and near the fuel tanks, the ministry said.

