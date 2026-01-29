Former Manchester City and Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling has officially brought an end to his difficult and unfulfilled spell at Chelsea, closing the chapter on a move that never lived up to expectations.

Raheem Sterling has officially left Chelsea by mutual consent, ending a challenging three-and-a-half-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

The England international’s departure comes earlier than expected, drawing the curtain on a move that ultimately failed to live up to its initial promise.

From Big-Name Signing To Peripheral Figure

Sterling joined Chelsea from Manchester City in the summer of 2022, arriving as a proven Premier League winner expected to play a key role in the club’s new era.

However, his time in west London coincided with a turbulent transition period, with Chelsea struggling for consistency both on and off the pitch.

Across three-and-a-half seasons, Sterling made 59 Premier League appearances for the Blues, starting 45 matches and scoring 14 goals.

Once an explosive winger at City, he often appeared a shadow of his former self, struggling to establish himself as a reliable attacking presence amid a constantly evolving squad.

Arsenal: Loan Moves, Marginalisation, And Early Departure

A loan move to Arsenal was intended to reignite Sterling’s career, but the stint failed to deliver.

He made just 17 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, 10 of them from the bench, and did not score a single league goal during his time in north London.

Back at Chelsea, Sterling was sidelined under head coach Enzo Maresca, placed in the club’s so-called “bomb squad” as the Blues sought to offload surplus players ahead of the 2025/26 season. He never played for Chelsea again, paving the way for his January departure.

Sterling now faces the challenge of rebuilding his career elsewhere, aiming to return to Thomas Tuchel’s England plans ahead of the 2026 World Cup, seeking a fresh start after a spell largely defined by disappointment.